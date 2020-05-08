Farming

‘I grew up with machinery and I would find it very hard to walk away from the business’

First Claas: Mark Troy of Troy Agri Contractors, Brinny, Co Cork with his new CLAAS Jaguar 990. Mark is the first contractor in Ireland to take delivery of the new model, which he purchased from McCarthy Agri Sale, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork PHOTO: Denis Boyle Expand

Michael Keaveny

Buying a €400,000 piece of machinery demands a lot of consideration about the investment payback required and Mark Troy is well qualified to do the sums involved.

As well as being an agricultural contractor, Mark is also an accountant by profession so he had his sums well done before he purchased the latest addition to is fleet – the Claas Jaguar 990.

At 925hp it is the most powerful forager offering from Claas to date and Mark, who is based in Brinny near Inishannon, Co Cork, is the first contractor in Ireland to buy the Claas powerhouse.