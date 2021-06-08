How to make sure your trailer and load are roadworthy

This tractor and trailer inspected by the RSA had dangerously defective tyres, unsafe brakes and excessive corrosion on the chassis

Carlow gardaí stopped this lorry heading for Galway carrying a load of straw on an extended flatbed trailer. The whole rig measured over 23 metres — well over the legal limit

Dundalk Gardaí spotted this jeep towing a trailer that exceeded the permitted weight; the driver also did not have the correct category of licence

Donegal gardaí stopped a horsebox with no lights. The driver was issued with a fixed charge penalty

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) recently shared pictures of a tractor and trailer it stopped on the road and inspected.

“Dangerously defective tyres, brake shoes on metal linings worn on both axles, excessive corrosion on chassis and support cracked. Fixed Charge Penalty Notice issued to driver and An Garda Síochána dealing with the owner,” the Twitter post read.

The RSA and Gardai highlight hundreds of similar cases each year, to underline their zero-tolerance approach to dangerous trailers on the road.

When towing a trailer on Irish roads, there are a number of things to consider to ensure it and its load are roadworthy.

Weight

A driver holding a full Category B licence is entitled to drive a car, van or 4x4 where the maximum authorised mass (MAM) of car and trailer is no more than 3,500kg, or where the MAM of the trailer is not more than 750kg.

Generally, a Category B licence does not permit the holder to tow a horsebox or livestock trailer as the MAM would surpass 3,500kg.

The RSA recommends specialist lessons from an Approved Driving Instructor (ADI) ahead of undergoing a driving test for a full Category BE licence.

Holders of this licence are permitted to drive a car, large van or jeep not exceeding 3,500kg. The trailer being towed must not exceed a further 3,500kg in weight.

Before towing a trailer, the driver must be aware of the towing capacity of his/her vehicle, as well as the load carrying capacity and unladen weight of the trailer.

A trailer with a MAM in excess of 3,500kg is classified as a heavy trailer and must be licenced with the Local Authority in which it is kept and must undergo a yearly Roadworthiness Test at a CVR test centre.

When towing a trailer, the driver must account for the extra weight of the load and drive at an appropriate speed. The maximum speed on any road for a vehicle drawing a trailer is 80km/h.

Roadworthiness

When towing a trailer, it is important to ensure that both the towing vehicle and trailer are safe, mechanically sound and fit for purpose.

The towing vehicle must also be taxed, insured and have passed its National Car Test (NCT) or Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Test (CRVT).

The towing vehicle’s mirrors must be clean and properly adjusted. Extension mirrors should be fitted if the trailer is wider than the towing vehicle.

A walkaround check of your trailer is important in establishing any potential safety hazards.

All wheels must be in good condition, with wheel nuts correctly tightened and adequate tread — a minimum of 1.6mm — on all tyres.

Tyre pressure should be correct and the tyre specification must be capable of bearing the weight of the load being carried.

The trailer’s tow bar and hitch should be in good condition, and the safety clasp must be capable of opening and closing freely.



The number plate must match that of the towing vehicle and be visible. Only trailers with a MAM greater than 750kg require a number plate.

Lights

When towing a trailer, visibility is important for your safety and that of other road users.

Ensure that all necessary lights are fitted securely, working properly and clearly visible.

All trailers must have functioning white side lamps, red rear lamps, red stop lamps, amber indicators, rear red reflectors and ID mark lighting.

Any lenses which are cracked or broken must be replaced. There must be no damage to the lighting cable on the trailer. Ensure the cable’s electrical connector is not bent, the casing is not cracked and the cable itself is not frayed or damaged.

When towing a trailer carrying a load which projects more than one metre beyond the rear of the trailer, it is the driver’s responsibility to make this visible. This can be done with a red flag or cloth measuring at least 12 inches square during daylight hours, or with a red reflector and red light at night.

Coupling and uncoupling

When coupling a trailer, the RSA notes the importance of never taking risks or skipping steps.

Normally, a trailer being coupled should remain empty until it is safely hitched. Before coupling, choose a safe place to do so.

Reverse in a straight line, keeping the vehicle parallel to the trailer and using mirrors for guidance. Reverse until there is approximately half a metre between the towball and trailer hitch.

Apply the handbrake and switch the engine off. The vehicle can be left in gear for extra security in the event of handbrake failure.

The towball ride height on the vehicle should be relatively level with the trailer hitch. This is the space between the ground and any part of the vehicle other than those designed to contact the ground, such as the chassis.

Check that the trailer’s parking brake is applied; if there is no parking brake, use wheel chocks or wedges.

Reverse as close as possible to the trailer. Adjust trailer height if necessary with the winding handle. Connect the safety chain or breakaway cable.

Where a separate anchor point is available for the breakaway cable, it is recommended it is used. If not, connect it tightly around the towball.

Release the trailer handbrake and move it forward so that the hitch is hovering over the towball. Open the safety coupling and rotate the winding handle so that it starts to lower onto the towball.

Watch for the safety hitch locking onto the towball. Use the lock on the coupling handle, ensuring it is in a locked position. Rotate the winding handle so the trailer starts to rise.

If properly coupled, the back of the car, van or jeep will start to rise too. Rotate the winding handle to lift the wheel off the ground. The safety on the landing wheel can then be opened to raise the wheel into its highest unused position.

Connect the lighting cable, release the trailer’s handbrake and remove any chocks used.

The uncoupling of a trailer must take place on level, solid ground. Stop the vehicle in a straight line, apply the handbrake and switch off the ignition. Then apply the trailer handbrake, or use wheel chocks.

Disconnect the electric cable. Lower the jockey wheel to the ground and lock it into position. Open the lock on the coupling handle then open the safety clasp and lift the safety handle.

Use the jockey wheel raising mechanism to lift the trailer away from the towball by about 50mm. Disconnect the safety chain or breakaway cable and stow away safely.

A final check should take place to make sure all elements are disconnected.

Loading a trailer

The driver must ensure the load is properly secured, evenly distributed and in keeping with the recommended nose weight of the drawing vehicle — the weight that can be imposed by the trailer drawbar on the coupling device of the drawing vehicle.

Information on nose weight can be found in the owner’s handbook.

Loads must not protrude more than three metres beyond the rearmost part of the trailer, and not more than 300mm beyond the outermost point of either side of the trailer. The width of the vehicle, combined with its load, must not exceed 2.9m.

At night time, such loads require lights fitted to the outermost point of the load at either end — a white light to the front and a red light to the rear.

When a vehicle is moving, load can be thrown forwards, backwards or sideways. So ensuring your load is secure before driving is hugely important.

Different trailer loads require different restraints. Some loads require netting; others carrying sand or cement may need tarpaulin to cover them. Some may need rope, ratchet straps or racking.

Drivers must remember it is an offence to carry an insecure load.