How to get the best from your mower

A well-maintained and serviced mower can bring a trouble-free season. As with all machines, the proper maintenance and set-up of your mower will give the best cut and less downtime, so that all silage and hay are cut on time.

Proper mower maintenance also helps prevent unsafe situations during operation and extend the life of the machine.

Here are some of the key checks that should performed prior to and during the cutting season.

PTO

Ensure all guards and chains are in place and in working order all along the drive line from the tractor to the gearbox or belts.

This will safeguard all users and prevent hydraulic hoses and cable getting wrapped around the shaft.

Don’t forget to grease the universal joints, guards and shaft profile at regular intervals.

PTO guards







Greasing points

With various moving parts and pivot points, it is essential that these are greased and checked frequently to avoid early bushing and pin and bearing failure.

By ensuring these are in good working order damage to other parts of the mower can be avoided.

Stone guards and skids

These are the components that make the contact with the ground. These are wearing parts that protect the mower bed from obstacles and expensive damage.

Check these are fixed to the mower properly and for damage and wear.

Oil levels and service

Checking the oil level in the cutter-bar and the different gearboxes is important job, with low oils levels possibly indicating the presence of a leak.

Oil quality and cleanliness should also be examined with oils services in line with the manufacturer’s recommendations.

The operator’s manual is a good source of information to show where level should be checked throughout the machine.

If a gyro gearbox is being used (now common on most trailed machines), a high oil level in the bottom gearbox is an indicator that seals have gone in the top gearbox — replace immediately.

80w90 is commonly used but check with operator’s manual.

When changing oil, inspect the magnet and look for metal filings.

Check all vents on gearboxes, to be sure they are functioning correctly; if a vent is blocked, air cannot escape and oil seals will burst, and a damaged gearbox is the result.

Inspect gearbox seals and look for leaks







Too much oil in mower beds is worse than too little as this will cause the bed to overheat and seals to blow. So filling to the level is crucial.

The vent at the top of the gearbox should be removed and checked to see it is letting air out correctly.

Belts – condition and tension

Depending on the mower type, the belts are often the components that deliver the power to the gearbox for the cutter bar or to the conditioner.

Belts should be checked prior to mowing







The belts should be checked prior to mowing for condition and tension to prevent breakages or burn out during operation.

Remember, belts should be replaced as a set, to ensure they all carry equal power.

A worn or damaged drive pulley will not transmit equal drive across belts.

A worn or damaged drive pulley will not transmit equal drive across belts.







Machine guards

All machine guards should be in place to protect from moving parts and accidents.

Remember, mower cover is the first line of defence from debris and obstacles thrown out by the cutting mechanism.

Knives/blades

Knife condition has the biggest influence on the cut and cut quality.

Blunt or damaged knives tear rather than cut and also require more power to cut, so use more fuel.

Knives should be checked daily and sharpened as required. Bent blades can also damage the machine.

When buying new blades, bring the old ones to the store, to make sure you get the right parts.

Blade holders will become worn as time passes; this will lead to loose blades and poor performance, and risk the bed becoming damaged.

Cutting disc

The components that turn at high speed should be inspected for wear and damage at regular intervals, when examining the knives.

Also, the cutting disc should be checked to see if it is loose or if it has up-and-down movement, which indicates that a bearing is worn or needs replacing.

Have a look at the condition of the top hats on the outer ends of the mower bed grease drop-down shaft, as it can often become seized and pull the top of the cutter bar.

Also, the guards around the top hat disc are crucial as grass and dirt will become lodged in the hat, and at high rpm this will create an out-of-balance motion, which will lead to bearings collapsing.

Check for play between gears; if there is too much play, it means the gears are worn, and blades could start to clash against each other.

Conditioner

The conditioner should bruise grass to allow for better wilting. This part runs at a high rpm, so it is critical that it is functioning correctly.

Conditioner tines/flails need to be checked for wear — a broken conditioner flail can cause the conditioner shaft to run out of balance, which will lead to cracked panels and vibration.

Flail bushings and pins should be changed if they are worn.

The tine holder may need to be re-welded and replaced if worn.

The conditioner hood may also need to be replaced, as over time, with grass passing through, it will wear and become rotten. This is very important as it is what creates the level of grass bruising.

If bearings are rocking, replace them







Conditioner belts and pulleys should also be inspected — look at belts for cracks and pulleys for signs of tearing.

All belt tension should be removed for winter as this prevents cracks occurring.

Breakback

In a mounted mower, the breakback protects the cutter bar if it meets a foreign object in the sward.

Check that the spring tension is set correctly and make sure it is not seized.

A seized breakback could lead to costly repairs if an object is hit.

Hydraulic system

Ensure that all hoses are in good condition, and are tidily secured by hose clamps or cable ties.

Hydraulic rams should be inspected thoroughly, as leaking rams will cause trouble.

If they are leaking, you can get replacement seals, and they are not too difficult to repair.

Check the condition of the fold-out mechanism/ram if using a trailed mower — these rams have a habit of leaking internally, which is very dangerous as the mower will start to creep out on the road .

If you spot leaking, repair the seals and put an on-off tap on the hydraulic ram.

Fold out hydraulic ram with on/off tap







Also inspect the condition of hydraulic fittings at the tractor. If leaking, replace.

Wheels and tyres

Check tyre pressures and inflate to correct pressure.

Also check for perishing on tyres.

Take a look at the rims, keeping an eye out for cracks

The wheel bearings on trailed mowers often have grease points, that are often neglected.

Wheel bearings should be checked and greased







Grease regularly, as wheel bearings can break; the hub often becomes damaged as well, which requires costly repairs.

Flotation system

Regardless of the type of mower you are operating, be it trailed or mounted, the cutter bed needs flotation so it can move away from stones in the field.

Springs over time can become stretched and will not give sufficient flotation to the mowing bed. These should be replaced.

A good test to see of the flotation is to fold out the mower and put in the cutting position. Can you lift the mower by hand from the ground?

The flotation system







If not, adjustment is needed.

If it lifts too easily, adjustment is also needed.

A happy medium is where 5-10kg of lifting force is required.

Cut height adjustment

Ensure that the cut height adjustment mechanism is free and can be adjusted easily.

If using a mounted mower, set the top link and lift the arms correctly to get the best cut. The drop arms of the lift should be level and top-link.

The adjuster for setting the angle of the mowing bed on a Kuhn trailed mower







When buying a new mower, read the manual to find out what the height lift should be set at — this will give the best performance for PTO joints and mowing in the fields.

Slip clutches and over-run clutch

The slip clutch is there to protect the mower when working in a heavy crop or if a collision occurs with a foreign object.

Depending on the clutch, there are different settings.

Check the over-run clutch for cracks on the housing, and ensure it is operating correctly







The over-run clutch protects the tractor’s PTO band when the mower is stopped suddenly and allows the mower to come to a stop at a steady speed. It needs to be greased regularly.

Colm Egan and Tadgh Brosnan teach in Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry