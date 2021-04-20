How to get forage from the field without costly losses

The popularity and success of the round bale as a means of storing fodder and bedding owes a lot to the convenience of the concept. This is underpinned by advances in baler design and feed management, all of which has led to round bales becoming an integral part of farming in Ireland.

While much attention is paid to the process of making the bale and then feeding it out, there still remains the task of getting it out of the field and stacked in the yard.

There are many companies that provide equipment to move bales around, but the implements used to load them tend to be small scale and relatively inexpensive, so they don’t grab the limelight in the same

way.

This underplays the importance of getting the forage to the farm without damage or loss. Each bale represents an investment in time and cost that will be realised at feeding time, so it is in the farmer’s interests to take as great a care of them as possible.

Irrespective of the methods used to move bales, the key factor in reducing damage is the moisture content of the grass. For ease of handling the bales need to be firm, consistently round in shape and relatively light in weight.

All these considerations point to baling a well wilted crop into a well compacted bale. Wet grass not only adds weight but encourages poor fermentation leading to misshapen bales that are difficult to recover and easy to damage.

Handling methods

There are three basic methods of picking a bale up, either to load on to a trailer or transport directly to the yard. Which to go with will, to a great extent, depend on the size and type of lifting unit, tractor or dedicated loader, which is available.

The first is by a spike or grab which grips the bale by penetration. While quick and easy, the obvious disadvantage is that they cannot be used on wrapped bales, unless a patch is applied over the hole(s).

This is a time-wasting exercise, so other than using on unwrapped bales of forage or straw, spikes are of little use nowadays. Even on naked bales a spike only supports a small section, leaving the rest to hang down, distorting its shape in doing so.

Twin spikes, or smaller, supplementary spikes, will overcome this to a certain extent although the full weight of the bales is not supported from underneath. To do so requires the insertion of tubes, rollers or paddles underneath the bale to lift it over its full length, and this is the second approach.

The simplest and cheapest option is two fixed tubes attached to a frame on the rear linkage. These ‘bale lifters’ are basic in design and construction, but they cannot be used to stack the bales due to the angled guides which would catch the neighbouring bales.

The next stage up is to have plain straight rollers that can be moved laterally and brought closer together underneath the bale once inserted. Generally referred to as bale stackers, they are mounted on a front loader.

Although most stackers have rollers, they are also available with paddles which offer more support to the bale over its circumference as well as along its length.

Expand Close Bale stackers use parallel rollers to support the length of the bale / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bale stackers use parallel rollers to support the length of the bale

The paddle idea is extended further in ‘bale grabs’, often called soft hands. These act to grip the bale from above using two curved frames. Once secure the bale can then be placed in any position, either on its side or on end.

The third method is to grip the bale from either end rather than by its flanks. This is a relatively new idea and has the great advantage of not catching and ripping the plastic of neighbouring bales when stacking.

However, they are better suited to bales with a dense centre, such as those made by variable chamber balers as it is the core of the bale that is being gripped. They may also be purchased as double units capable of lifting two bales at a time and are remarkably quick at clearing fields when used in this combination.

Rips & tears

Whatever the type of handler used it is important to ensure that there are no sharp edges or projections to catch the plastic bale wrap. Any rips or tears are to be discouraged, yet tightly stacked bales will tend to seal any holes just so long as they are not on the exterior of the pile.

Another important consideration is the tractor or loader to which the handler is attached.

The combined weight of two silage bales and lifting attachment could well exceed 1,500kg, so it is important to have a large tractor or loader to give stability, especially in the field.

Read More

Online Editors