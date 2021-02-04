How quads and UTVs fitted with compact sprayers can help cut herbicide costs

If a quad is the chosen option, to keep things safe the tank should be of reduced volume and low in height

Spring not only brings a welcome return of grass growth but also the less eagerly anticipated emergence of competing weeds. It is not only the appropriation of nutrients by weeds that can cause problems –cutting and carting vegetable mass that will not be eaten when a bale is opened is also a waste of resources.

Chemical control of weeds is one method of cleaning the fields, but blanket spraying of herbicides can be expensive and wasteful. Weeds are not always uniformly distributed, and they may need several applications for complete control.

Spot spraying with a knapsack can be used on smaller areas such as yards and around gateways. To cover field boundaries and larger patches, towed or machine-mounted sprayers are a much more efficient method of application.

For many grassland farmers, choosing the method of herbicide spraying will depend very much on what machinery they already have available. Nearly every farm will have a tractor at its disposal so either towed, or linkage mounted tanks will work for most.

Tractors though, can be cumbersome and rather slow, especially if regular manoeuvring or dismounting is required to hit awkward spots like field corners. Quads and UTVs, collectively referred to as low ground pressure vehicles (LGPs), are often a better bet where there is much fiddly work to be done. Sprayer systems designed to fit both are readily available.

If a quad is the chosen option, to keep things safe the tank should be of reduced volume and low in height to ensure the centre of gravity is kept as far down as possible. This will limit the amount of chemical that can be carried, so a trailed version might be a better option if there are large areas or long hedgerows to treat.

Having chosen the vehicle, there are three main methods of application to select from. The single nozzle lance is the staple implement for which there will always be a need, yet for larger patches a boom or weed wiper will be quicker and more efficient.

Lance application

The advantages of using a lance feeding from a tank include the ability for selective treatment. Not every 'weed' is undesirable, especially in hedgerows where they are not competing for soil resources. Lance feeders also have a low initial cost, less than €200 for a basic kit.

Boundary spraying with a conventional sprayer fitted with a headland nozzle will kill all hedgerow plants, including those that support wildlife. However, using a lance from a tractor will require either a stop start operation as the driver dismounts, or two people, one to drive and the other to walk behind spraying.

LGPs will get around this to a large extent as the driver can hit the weeds form a seated position. Spray tanks can be affixed to both and a 12V delivery pump is usually powered from the vehicles electrical supply.

A lance and appropriate hose length, around 6m is common, are very often used in conjunction with a small boom sprayer. They will often come as a complete kit, ready to be fitted to a tractor or LGP.

Boom sprayers

As every farmer knows weeds will occur in patches. Docks and nettles, in particular, can lay waste to sizable areas. In this situation a single nozzle on a lance can be time-consuming and inaccurate, either wasting chemical or under-applying.

Miniature boom sprayers of up to 3m are useful in this situation and are suitable for LGPs. As widths progress beyond this we move into tractor mounted boom sprayers with an associated leap in cost and complexity.

There are many kits on the market which are aimed at the quad user. These are usually a metre in width and carry 50-100 litres of liquid. Each litre weighs a kilo, so it is best to check the carrying capacity of the machine before purchase.

Metre-wide booms usually have three nozzles, so a larger pump is required than for lance-only tanks. Pressure regulation is also a must and it should be noted that when affixed to the front of an LGP the chemical may displaced by the tyres and underside of the vehicle.

Weed wipers

Field scale spraying for thistles and rushes can be an expensive affair, especially if repeated application is required. A weed wiper has the potential to reduce this cost by applying the chemical only to where it is needed.

Wipers are also relatively cheap and easy to operate making them attractive to farmers with only small areas to treat. They may be towed or mounted on a tractor, but the concentration of the chemical is far greater than for spraying so they cannot be used in conjunction with a lance.

