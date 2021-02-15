Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How farmers can row in on the silage-making process

Farmers looking to make the most of the best conditions for silage harvesting should consider their options for tackling jobs such as rowing up wilted crops

Options such as Krone's centre delivery rake are simple to operate, capable of high work rates and tend to be available in larger widths Expand

Close

Options such as Krone's centre delivery rake are simple to operate, capable of high work rates and tend to be available in larger widths

Options such as Krone's centre delivery rake are simple to operate, capable of high work rates and tend to be available in larger widths

Options such as Krone's centre delivery rake are simple to operate, capable of high work rates and tend to be available in larger widths

Justin Roberts

Two of the major factors in successfully producing high quality silage are timeliness and cleanliness. Timeliness will deliver a high dry matter crop that does not lose feeding value through excessive fermentation, and cleanliness will reduce bacterial spoilage.

In a perfect world the farmer would have full control over both factors, but our Irish climate favours grass growth rather than its preservation. Maintaining control over the process is also complicated by most farmers’ reliance upon contractors.

Given the expense and complexity of silage-making, machinery contractors are critical to many farming operations. Unfortunately, they cannot be everywhere at the same time, so farmers looking to make optimal use of prevailing conditions need to consider performing as many of the operations as possible.

Most Watched

Privacy