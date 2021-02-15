How farmers can row in on the silage-making process

Two of the major factors in successfully producing high quality silage are timeliness and cleanliness. Timeliness will deliver a high dry matter crop that does not lose feeding value through excessive fermentation, and cleanliness will reduce bacterial spoilage.

In a perfect world the farmer would have full control over both factors, but our Irish climate favours grass growth rather than its preservation. Maintaining control over the process is also complicated by most farmers’ reliance upon contractors.

Given the expense and complexity of silage-making, machinery contractors are critical to many farming operations. Unfortunately, they cannot be everywhere at the same time, so farmers looking to make optimal use of prevailing conditions need to consider performing as many of the operations as possible.

A task that is often considered a rather minor inconvenience rather than essential element is rowing up the wilted crop. The aim is to recover as much grass as possible with the minimum of contamination by soil-borne spoilage bacteria.

Trying to keep ahead of a modern baler, let alone harvester, with an ancient haybob is a hapless task, so upgrading to a large rotor rake or swather is well worth considering. The range is considerable with specialist contractor models of up to 19m in width available.

These are hardly suitable for small acreages in confined fields, so twin or single rotor types will be more amenable to farmer operators. There are plenty of smaller machines to choose from, yet whichever make is chosen there are the same basic features to consider.

Swather type

The first factor to be considered is the area to be covered and the desired work rate. Rakes are not power-hungry machines, so it is likely that an up to date farm will have a tractor quite capable of pulling a twin rotor model.

Single rotor machines are available, and these can be handled by the average yard tractor while the main machine is off mowing. However, they are unlikely to prove an economically efficient choice over two rotor models.

Most manufacturers offer a choice between types of twin rotor rake. The cheaper option is the central type that simply delivers the grass from either side to a single large swathe by contra-rotating rotors. They are simple to operate, capable of high work rates and tend to be available in larger widths.

The second type is often referred to as a lateral swather. These machines deliver the crop to one side by rotors turning in the same direction. They are more expensive but are a good deal more flexible in use. Working width can be adjusted to a greater extent and they may be set up to leave one or two rows.

Side delivery rakes such as this model from Pottinger are more expensive but are a good deal more flexible in use.

Side delivery rakes such as this model from Pottinger are more expensive but are a good deal more flexible in use.

Leaving two smaller rows will tend to be more advantageous when haymaking, especially with traditional ram-type square balers. Smaller rows will also tend to make tighter bales although the tractor will need to travel further.

Field contamination

Being able to swathe crops without relying on a contractor to turn up at the appropriate time can obviously help during periods of unsettled weather. Another advantage is that smaller, farmer-orientated rakes will often better suit uneven ground and tight fields.

Contamination of the cut grass can be a major factor in bale deterioration. Undesirable bacteria will be incorporated into the forage whenever soil finds its way into the swathe. The result is that the less desirable butyric acid fermentation exceeds that of lactic acid formation.

To avoid picking up soil, mowers should be set to cut the sward rather than scalp it. Implements such as tedders and rakes are also more likely to pick up clay when the grass is lying on a very short stubble.

All manufacturers will maintain that their rakes are designed to move the grass without disturbing the soil. There are several design features which help with this aim, the primary one being the layout and suspension of the of the rotor chassis.

Rotary rakes work by turning the tines down into the crop which then push it round to either the side or centre depending on type. As it lifts out, it flicks the crop into a swathe before continuing round to repeat the process.

It is critical that the wheel(s) controlling the height of the tines is as close to the point of engaging with the crop as possible. Responsive and independent suspension of the rotor is also important in preventing soil contamination.

Other features to consider when choosing a rake are the headland turning characteristics. How quickly are the rotors lifted out of work, and to what height, can be important in the field? Having steerable transport wheels is also advantageous as is a low transport height and fast road speed.