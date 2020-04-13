Horsch power gets the job done with minimum of fuss

While the rest of the country has slowed to a halt, the pace of farming, if anything, has ramped in the last month, with man and machine seemingly as busy as ever.

Last weekend I caught up with Paudie Donohoe of Curracloe Farms in Wexford when he was flat out working a field with his new Horsch cultivator, recently purchased from local machinery dealer, Kellys of Borris.

The field was being tilled to get ready for planting spring barley. There was great clay being made with the new cultivator in a good, dry field. The odd piece of evidence of the previous spud crop harvested from summer was popping up.

Curracloe Farms is well-known in the Model County for being a commercial onion and potato grower and supplier to Country Crest farms in North Dublin. They also grow spring barley.

The Terrano in road transport mode folds to 3m wide

The Terrano in road transport mode folds to 3m wide

Founded by Paudie's Dad, Simon, the 600-acre operation is very much a family business with lots of help around if needed.

The team tend to the vast majority of the work themselves including cultivating, ploughing, de-stoning and harvesting. They bring in a contractor to sow the corn.

According to Paudie, this year Curracloe Farms is only ploughing about 20pc of its total acreage and using min-till for the remaining 80pc. The bulk of the cultivating work is being done with their impressive new 6m wide Horsch Terrano min-till cultivator.

The Terrano is starting its first full season. Thus far, Paudie has been impressed - although he admits it is early days.

"It seems to be a fine, strong machine and is making good work of the ground here," he explained.

"Of course, the real results will only come when we see what kind of yields we get at harvest, but first impressions have been good. It takes plenty of power to pull, as you can see.

"We are using a 390hp Fendt tractor here today. This isn't one of our own tractors, it is actually just here to help out for a few days, but even so every bit of power is needed for a 6m cultivator like the Terrano.

"Ordinarily we would have our Massey Ferguson 8737 out front, which is another very powerful tractor (370hp) and does the job nicely."

Around 50-60hp per metre working width is required in front of the Terrano

Around 50-60hp per metre working width is required in front of the Terrano

According to Horsch, the Terrano MT cultivator is designed for mixing in crop residue on the top and then loosening soil at the bottom to create a good seedbed. It competes with the likes of the Vaderstaad Topdown cultivator.

As a minimum tillage implement it performs multiple operations to create a good seedbed in one pass, so the aim of these machines is to reduce field traffic, increase working capacity and lower establishment costs.

Chassis

The Terrano MT cultivator features a middle chassis and a four-bar frame design with two rows of discs and two rows of tines.

Horsch say it is particularly suitable for cultivating heavy soils that must be loosened deeply, but where harvest residues can only be mixed in a shallow way to prevent rough soil from being dragged up to the surface.

A disc harrow is located in the first two rows of the Terrano. These are followed by two rows of TerraGrip tines with narrow, low disturbance coulters.

Horsch say that the large tine spacings of 40cm between each tine combined with narrow, 40mm Tungsten low disturbance points, help to keep the power demand for this system relatively low.

What happens if a tine hits a stone? A built-in spring-loaded stone protection system allows the tine to move quickly up and out of the way when a certain pressure is exceeded.

When avoiding an obstacle,l the force of the spring decreases from 500kg to 175kg to take the stress and strain off of the cultivator frame.

The two-row disc system is meant to allow for clogging-free working even if there is a lot of residue to clear on top. For seedbed consolidation, the Terrano that the Donohoes purchased uses a double-row packer at the rear end.

As can be seen from the pictures, on the day I visited the discs seemed to be creating good clay, although this was a perfect field for it and working conditions in the sandy soil were excellent.

Looking at the quality of soil we were in, it is easy to see why Curracloe Farms is known for its delicious crops of potatoes and onions.

Working depth

The working depth of the Terrano cultivator is adjusted hydraulically right down to a depth of 30cm. At times, the Fendt 390 was working very hard, showing just how much traction is required to pull a machine of this calibre - even in near perfect conditions this unit takes some grunt to move.

The official advice for heavy duty cultivators like the Terrano (or competing machines such as Vaderstaad's Topdown) is that in terms of tractor power, you need to have around 50-60hp per metre of working width.

So a 4m machine will require a 200hp tractor, and a 6m machine like this will need 300hp plus.

Horsch say that the points on the ends of the Terrano's tines are designed to increase drainage as they cultivate the soil.

At the headlands, despite the machine's width, Paudie wasn't having bother with manoeuvrability thanks to its middle chassis design and the wheels in the middle.

Fleet

In heavy conditions, the chassis can be used additionally for depth control so that less weight is transferred to the packer to make it easier to pull. At the back end of the cultivator, the Donohoes specified the Terrano with a double roll packer, which is used for optimum seedbed consolidation.

Apart from the Massey Ferguson 8737, other tractors in the impressive Curracloe Farms' fleet include five Fendts, two John Deeres and one New Holland. For tractors, they deal mostly with well-known local machinery dealer Kehoe Brothers in Enniscorthy and have good to things to say about them in terms of service and after-sales back up.

Plenty of tractor horsepower and specialised machinery is required to keep a busy farm like this on the move. Paudie explained that the onion growing season tends to run from spring through to the late summer. They are usually seeded in March and harvested in September. They then go up to Dublin to Country Crest and into storage, where they will be packed the following February or March.