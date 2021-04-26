Honda’s affordable ‘sit-in’ utility vehicle punches above its weight

The Honda Pioneer 520 UTV has the dimensions of a quad while being able to seat two and carry a useful load securely at the rear.

A side-by-side UTV is often regarded as something of too large a step up from a quad.

Despite the many advantages of a ‘sit in’, low ground pressure vehicle offers, the price differential with ‘sit-on’ models has always been a deterrent to potential buyers.

Honda have recently announced its latest attempt to bridge this gap with the arrival of its Pioneer 520 UTV.

The basic premise is that it has the dimensions of a quad while being able to seat two and carry a useful load securely at the rear.

With a width of 1,270mm, a length of 2,660mm, and independent double-wishbone suspension, the 520 can pass through gaps that many UTVs on the market are unable to negotiate. A

ll this while carrying two adults and a load of 204kg in the rear tilt bed. To add further to its cargo carrying capacity, the new vehicle has a towing capacity of 454kg.

Accommodation for the passengers is a bench seat with individual backrests and seatbelts. There are also small, front hinged doors which provide some protection from the elements to the lower body when seated.

To add further comfort there are a range of accessories available to protect the occupants. These include fabric doors and roof, a hardtop roof and a polycarbonate windscreen. To protect the machine itself there are suspension guards and skid plates included in the official Honda range. A drawbar is also available for towing.

Powering the Pioneer 520 is an all new 518cc single cylinder petrol engine. This unit is liquid cooled and is mounted longitudinally in the vehicle.

It features electronic fuel injection to aid cold starts and running at high altitude.

The transmission is a five speed unit which may be operated automatically or manually.

Four-wheel drive

Four-wheel drive is switchable to two wheel drive to make the steering lighter in tight corners. The turning circle is 3.91m and kerbside weight 483kg.

Braking is provided by a 200mm disc at each wheel on the front and a single 170mm disc on the rear axle. A new tread design is said to provide greater grip and the tyres are harder wearing than before.

Honda have aimed this machine at the lower end of the UTV market. Its list price is €10,650 +VAT, just above the top end Foreman DCT quad model which retails at €10,400 + VAT. A two-year warranty is included on all Honda ATVs and UTVs.