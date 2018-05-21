High maintenance - key points for your silage mower

As one long day runs into another, for contractors and farmers alike the name of the game will be machinery maintenance in order to give the best chance of avoiding expensive downtime and needless repairs.

This week I run through some of the key maintenance points you should look out for an older silage mower conditioner. From the pictures you can see we go from the drawbar right through to the conditioner, and explain what to look out for.

It's a good idea to have a few of the most commonly used spare parts in the van so that they are available when needed - knives, belts and replacement oil. It is helpful that most good dealerships are offering extended out of hours service during the busy summer months, with extra staff laid on for on call management of machinery breakdowns.