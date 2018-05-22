High horsepower from Massey on show at Grass & Muck

The Massey Ferguson offering at Grass & Muck last week in Gurteen included the latest mid to high horsepower S Series tractors, the smaller MF 4700 and 5700 tractors ranging from 75 to 110hp, as well as new round balers and telehandlers.

Examples of the company's latest mower, rake and tedder models was also be on display at the event.

Ready for action at the Gurteen College site was the latest round balers, represented by the MF RB 2125 fixed chamber baler and the MF RB 4160 Variable chamber baler. This baler range now offers a wide choice of fixed and variable chamber machines to meet the needs of smaller stock farms, larger mixed grass/arable units and high-use contractors.

Taking centre stage was Massey Ferguson's range of grass machinery. Since its acquisition of Lely grass machinery in 2016, the collection of rakes, mowers and tedders has gained major momentum and is becoming increasingly popular. With the extensive range of MF rakes - in which there are more than 20 models - options include single, twin or four rotors, with side or centre delivery and a wide range of working widths, so there's one to suit all situations and preferences.