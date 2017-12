The company says higher capacity and productivity result from a powerful new engine and improved feeding, while its HydroLoc chop length technology is clamed to deliver best-in-class chop quality. A choice of three ranges of crop processors, all available in different roll configurations, covers every requirement from biogas applications to shredded silage.

Lars Skjoldager Sorensen, head of harvesting product line, said: "New Holland has been at the forefront of forage harvesting for more than half a century.

Over the years we have introduced a host of pioneering innovations and industry firsts. With the new flagship FR920, we are offering forage harvesting on the largest scale combined with excellent durability resulting from the new heavy-duty drives and processors."