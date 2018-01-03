Saving lives on our roads is more important than cost of roadworthiness tests, a motoring chief has warned.

Hauliers say tractor NCT is a 'must' and 'saving lives more important than cost of test'

Road deaths in Ireland fell to the lowest level on record in 2017, but 158 people lost their lives on the country’s roads las year and the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) President Verona Murphy, believes the compulsory NCT roadworthiness tractor tests being introduced in five months time in May, will be vital in saving lives and cutting down on injury no matter what the cost.

Ms Murphy who has been championing the introduction of such a law for several years, said such regulation is, “essential and can’t be left to chance.” She made her remarks following criticism from the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) that such a test is, “duplicating safety laws” dating back to 2005 and is putting an unnecessary burden on farmers.

“Why shouldn’t modern tractors have to undergo extensive testing? Many are capable of carrying weights of up to 20t which is similar to many trucks. “Irish road hauliers undergo very stringent and extremely expensive testing on their vehicles and have to pass on 74 points. In the UK hauliers have to pass on a lower number of points at 52 points.