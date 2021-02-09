Guide to contractor charges in 2021 released

The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) is recommending contractors quote an average of a 4pc increase in charges this year.

It says the price hike is needed to meet some of the increases in costs of machinery, insurance and labour costs that have been experienced by FCI members, since the beginning of 2020.

FCI said the increasing costs of new machinery for Farm & Forestry Contractors is impacting on the sustainability of many agricultural contracting businesses.

It also said further machinery cost increases in 2021 due to worldwide raw materials and component shortages, induced by the Covid-19 virus, are driving up machinery purchasing and ownership costs for Irish Farm & Forestry Contractors.

"For many years, the now almost annual inflationary new tractor prices have been absorbed by contractors in their charges," it added.

It has never been more important for contractors to take account of these additional costs balanced against possible improvements in output, in establishing their charge rates with the support of the FCI Contractor Charges Guide,” Michael Moroney, FCI Chief Executive Officer.

FCI also highlighted the high cost of insurance and the legal requirement to have comprehensive insurance cover for road work in addition to employers’ and public liability, it said this means that Farm & Forestry Contractor businesses have endured the high cost of insurance premiums more so than many other businesses.

The cost of farmer credit continues to rise for farm contractors, has also been raised by FCI. It is encouraging all contractors to issue monthly or weekly invoices followed by monthly statements to help to manage cash-flow.

FCI estimate the level of long-term debt now owed to farm contractors is more than €60 million, and is costing the contracting sector in Ireland in the region of €3.5 million each year in interest.

2021 Contractor Charges Guide

