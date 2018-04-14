Ground Zero - Farmers up and down the country have bought zero grazers in numbers

Farmers lucky enough to be in parts of the country where grass is starting to grow now face a different challenge - soft ground is the latest barrier in letting livestock access grass.

In situations like this, zero grazing machines are often used by farmers who are eager to avoid poaching and potentially jeopardising future grass growth. Some models can now be shod on up to eight wheels in order to make the machine footprint as light as possible.

These machines were scoffed at by traditionalists when they hit the ground proper around 10 years ago. However, in the interim, farmers up and down the country have bought zero grazers in numbers. They tend to suit farmers with fragmented farms or those farming on heavier land - particularly at times such as now in unusually wet years, or in the shoulders of the grass-growing season when growth rates are not yet sufficient to meet demand. Most tend to use them at certain times of the year, but there are some farmers that zero graze year round.

Opponents of zero grazing claim it goes against the natural system of letting cattle graze outdoors and can make cattle unfit. Some definite disadvantages of zero grazing are the added diesel, labour and machinery costs, as well as the extra slurry storage requirements required. The farmer needs to ensure they have the infrastructure to support this approach. Extra slurry will need to be spread, as well as the added daily job of actually going out to cut and collect grass. One of the most popular machines among dairy farmers is the AB 70 Zero Grazer. This machine is a bit of a classic and would be a hit with dairy farmers who want a no-frills unit capable of delivering grass to the 100-odd dairy herd. This machine is an older model but newer equivalents are available from supplier Zero Grazer Ltd, based in Cavan. It cuts down to about 6cm using two drum mowers and takes a 6ft wide swath. It has a 28 cubic metre capacity. The drum mowers are similar to what you would see on a hay mower, as pictured. The cutting height can be adjusted with a hydraulic ram controlled by one of the tractor's spool valves. Once the grass is cut it is then picked by tines on a reel that lifts the grass into the trailer body of the zero grazer. A 90hp tractor is enough for this size machine.

Replace worn cutting knives to ensure a clean cut and faster regrowth