Ground rules for keeping the slurry spreading season running smoothly

Now that the slurry spreading season is in full swing it is timely to look at the latest developments in application methods. Given the many incentives, it is no surprise that ground level application (GLA) is becoming the norm.

It is also becoming clear that it may make a bigger impact on slurry management than originally envisaged.

The theory is simple enough. Instead of squirting the slurry against a plate which distributes it in a fan shaped curtain of droplets, the liquid is directed down tubes and directly on to the ground.

One of the major advantages of doing so is that nitrogen, in the form of ammonia, is more likely to be retained rather than encouraged to escape as an obnoxious gas. This is obviously to the good of the grass and relationships with the neighbours.

The downside is that the new method increases the power requirement of spreading. Unfortunately, it appears that agricultural science has yet to investigate this issue for there is very little information available.

There are at least three major factors with GLA which place a greater demand on tractors than the traditional splash plate:

the extra weight of the boom and macerator

the increase in forward speed associated with the technique

the power requirement of the macerator

The macerator power requirement can be a significant drain on a tractor’s power.

It should be noted that there is a distinction between a macerator and a distributor head. The former processes the slurry while the second simply ensures the slurry is fed equally to all outlet hoses.

Macerators are necessary in ground level application because the slurry is required to exit the tanker via many small tubes that may be easily blocked, rather than jetted through a single large orifice. Most macerators work by cutting fibrous matter in the slurry as it passes through a drilled plate.

The Mastek Macerator relies on revolving cutting teeth to chop up solids in the slurry

The Mastek Macerator relies on revolving cutting teeth to chop up solids in the slurry

To overcome the potential for blockages in a distributor head, a separate macerator may be mounted on the inlet side of the tank. This will cut the solids during filling when there is no power requirement for motion.

Macerator power requirements

There are three major sources of energy loss involved. The most immediate is the cutting of the material, slicing solids with a knife can be hard work, especially if there is a lot of it.

The second is the stirring of the slurry in the casing as it passes through the cutting mechanism. The third are the frictional losses found in all machines. Most macerators will require a constant flow of slurry to keep them cool and lubricate the cutting surfaces.

So just how much power do they require? This is an open ended question as it depends on how thick the slurry is. Dairy washings will simply slide through, whereas undiluted slurry from animals fed a high fibre diet will require place far greater demands on the machinery.

Estimates for macerator power consumption usually vary from 10 to 20 horsepower. This may very well push an existing farm tractor beyond its capabilities. The situation is compounded by the need to keep PTO speeds low to avoid stressing the vacuum pump, or constantly blowing the pressure relief valve.

In addition to the work needing to be done upon the slurry, the rate of application is usually greater than with a splash plate. This will demand a faster forward speed to maintain the same degree of coverage.

Compound effect

All these factors add up to a perfect storm that could very well exhaust a tractor that hitherto happily managed a standard vacuum tanker. So, are there any strategies to help overcome any power shortfall?

There are measures that can be taken to mitigate the problem, but to what extent is still very much a case of trial and error. Predicting the flow characteristics of slurry is a tremendously complicated affair, but there are some basic rules which can be applied.

Dilution is probably the greatest factor involved. The less solids there are suspended in water the easier it can flow. However, more water means more weight and volume to haul to the field.

Homogenisation is also important. A well-mixed slurry with a consistent and even density will be more easily moved through a macerator than the same material that is still 'lumpy'.

The size of the solids in the slurry will also affect performance. Waste silage should be excluded as much as possible, while it might be worth considering a slurry inoculant to breakdown the fibre while in storage.

Retrofitting a standard tanker with a GLA boom may appear simple enough, but it turns a rather basic machine into something altogether more complex and power hungry. Budget for a minimum of an extra 30hp to operate a 2000-gallon tanker satisfactorily.