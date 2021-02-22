Farming

Ground rules for keeping the slurry spreading season running smoothly

Retrofitting a standard slurry tanker with a Ground Level Application boom turns a basic machine into one that’s more complex and requires extra horsepower

Justin Roberts

Now that the slurry spreading season is in full swing it is timely to look at the latest developments in application methods. Given the many incentives, it is no surprise that ground level application (GLA) is becoming the norm.

It is also becoming clear that it may make a bigger impact on slurry management than originally envisaged.

The theory is simple enough. Instead of squirting the slurry against a plate which distributes it in a fan shaped curtain of droplets, the liquid is directed down tubes and directly on to the ground.

