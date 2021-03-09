Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Grassroots issue: how tine harrows can boost sward health and grass output

New and more sophisticated implements are giving farmers the means to rejuvenate swards where thatching and lack of soil aeration is affecting grass growth

Limerick-based Palatine Engineering manufactures a range of harrows including this model which has 240 tines across its 6m width Expand

Close

Limerick-based Palatine Engineering manufactures a range of harrows including this model which has 240 tines across its 6m width

Limerick-based Palatine Engineering manufactures a range of harrows including this model which has 240 tines across its 6m width

Limerick-based Palatine Engineering manufactures a range of harrows including this model which has 240 tines across its 6m width

Justin Roberts

Outside the rate and timing of fertiliser application, crop management is a term we rarely hear associated with growing grass. Yet it is a vitally important part of agriculture here in Ireland and there are many other elements of its husbandry which deserve equal attention.

The health of the sward itself is one consideration which is easy to overlook. Grass leys tend to be long-term, or even permanent, which gives ample opportunity for them to deteriorate in quality over time.

The three major problems that can develop are thatching, lack of soil aeration, and weed infestation. Weeds may be controlled by herbicide application, but the other two can benefit from mechanical intervention.

Most Watched

Privacy