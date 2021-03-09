Grassroots issue: how tine harrows can boost sward health and grass output

Outside the rate and timing of fertiliser application, crop management is a term we rarely hear associated with growing grass. Yet it is a vitally important part of agriculture here in Ireland and there are many other elements of its husbandry which deserve equal attention.

The health of the sward itself is one consideration which is easy to overlook. Grass leys tend to be long-term, or even permanent, which gives ample opportunity for them to deteriorate in quality over time.

The three major problems that can develop are thatching, lack of soil aeration, and weed infestation. Weeds may be controlled by herbicide application, but the other two can benefit from mechanical intervention.

A further issue is soil and faecal deposits in the sward which can lead to contamination of the swath when cut. Slurry or dung can also reduce access to sunlight if viscous or heavily applied. Breaking up these deposits not only encourages growth but also their incorporation into the soil.

Tine harrows

The traditional method of dealing with these issues was with a chain or drag harrow. These rather simple and cheap implements are still useful, but they are now being superseded by more sophisticated tine harrows.

Rather than relying on a blunt spike to randomly engage with the soil, tined harrows will act on the sward in a far more predictable and thorough manner. This enables much finer control of the operation as well as selection of different implements to suit a wider range of situations.

Depth wheels

At its most basic a tined harrow has several banks of tines trailed behind a cross bar. The angle of engagement is usually adjustable and the depth of operation is controlled by depth wheels.

Palatine Engineering in Limerick manufactures just this sort of machine. Available in widths of up to 6m, the 8mm wire tines are spaced at 25mm intervals to give an intense combing effect.

The resulting action rips up both moss and dead grass while breaking the 'thatch' of old growth which would otherwise prevent the proper aeration of the soil surface. And the company says that its unique design for linking the tine bank to the pulling frame allows a close following of contours.

Mixed tines

This simple arrangement can be added to by the inclusion of tines with different thicknesses. The Austrian company, APV, manufactures machines quipped with two rows of 10mm tines followed by two rows of standard 8mm tines.

The stronger tines at the front are more aggressive in ripping out the dead vegetation, while the second, thinner, tines, shake the soil from the material and very finely cultivate the soil surface for seed placement.

Tines are usually cranked to allow for deflection as they pass over the surface – at the standard setting the tip will engage with the soil at 90deg. Another Austrian company, Einböck, also offers the option of straight tines to avoid stones being dragged to the surface.

Levelling boards

Molehills are not a problem here in Ireland, but wheel ruts and other minor undulations are. To add to the levelling effect and to help spread dung, levelling boards may be fitted in front of the tines.

These may take several forms. A straight board is frequently used which tends to produce a smoother soil surface by bashing or spreading the excess material over the ground.

Triangular section levellers can also be used and these will lift the soil to distribute it because the working edge is canted forward rather than trailing.

If the levelling of the soil after poaching or other disturbance is the major issue, machines such as the French-built Carre Prairial 'rejuvenator' has a series of paddles and knifes that scarify the surface, and two rows of light tines complete the disruption of any matted dead vegetation.

Consolidation

Having disturbed the soil and ripped and broken any mat at stem level, the thin layer of loose soil remaining may well benefit from consolidation, especially if the ground has been reseeded. Rubber faced rollers or crumbler-type rollers are available from several manufacturers as an option.

Seeding

The harrowing operation is very often combined with reseeding. Finely cultivating the very top layer of soil and opening up the sward base for sunlight and oxygen can help produce ideal conditions for seed germination, especially the small seeds of grass and clovers.

Most companies offer the option of a seeding unit to mount on the harrow frame. These will place the seed in the middle of the tine banks to ensure they fall into cultivated soil and are then covered by the action of the following tines.