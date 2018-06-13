Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 13 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Government announces €400,000 in funding for Agricultural Mechanisation course

13 trades to benefit from €8m capital funding in 10 Institutes of Technology

Major Equipment International Ltd. in Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan
Major Equipment International Ltd. in Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The Government has announced a capital funding of €8m for 10 Institutes of Technology to provide apprenticeship programmes.

The Government has committed to more than doubling the number of new apprentices registered to 9,000 by 2020 and expanding further into new areas.

Budget 2018 allocated €122m for apprenticeship training, an increase of almost 24pc on the previous year.

This will allow the Government to deliver 10 more apprenticeship programmes and over 6,000 more apprenticeship registrations in 2018.

The Plan sets out a clear pathway for developing new apprenticeships, a development timeline of 12-15 months, clear annual targets for apprenticeship registrations as well as targets for the development of new programmes.

The funding announced today will enable the Institutes of Technology to purchase equipment and carry out enabling works for the delivery of new syllabi in  13 existing apprenticeship trades from 2018, in the following areas –

  • Mechanical, Automation, and Maintenance Fitting (MAMF)
  • Industrial Installation
  • Sheet Metalwork
  • Aircraft Maintenance
  • Vehicle Body Repairs
  • Wood Manufacturing and Fitting
  • Brickwork
  • Painting and Decorating
  • Agricultural Mechanisation
  • Toolmaking
  • Electronic Security Systems
  • Electrical Instrumentation & Instrumentation
  • Electrical

This investment will support an estimated 2,300 additional apprentices that will commence in one of these programmes in 2018 once the works are complete. 

Announcing the funding, Minister Richard Bruton said apprenticeships were one of the great casualties of the recession – registrations fell by 80pc over the period.

Also Read

"I am determined during my time as Minister to not only reverse this trend and rebuild traditional pathways but to significantly expand apprenticeships into new industries".

Agricultural Mechanisation

Some €400,000 in funding has been allocated to a new apprenticeship in Agricultural Mechanisation at Institute of Technology Tralee.

The aim of its current Agricultural Mechanisation course is to produce a technician with a fundamental knowledge of the essential engineering skills associated with agricultural machinery.

This knowledge, combined with extensive work based practical learning, will equip the learner with the skills demanded of a technician by the farm machinery industry.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Machinery

New Fast Tractor Testing comes into force
Those attending Grass & Muck also saw Massey Ferguson mowers, rakes and tedders working in the demo areas.

High horsepower from Massey on show at Grass & Muck
Long days are running into each other for contractors and farmers alike.

High maintenance - key points for your silage mower
Stock photo

Eddie Cunningham: 'Potholes are so bad on Irish roads that people even say...
The Fendt Katana self-propelled forage harvester will be demonstrated at Gurteen

Cutting edge silage harvesting technology to be on show at Grass & Muck
There are no specific safety regulations use of quad bikes in Ireland. Stock picture

'When a quad bike falls on you, you choke with the weight of it'
Alternatives to diesel in farming are a long way off

Why diesel will continue to power farming despite the drive for zero-...


Top Stories

Farmer told to pay over €30,000 in unpaid rent for leased land
Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Farm organisations hit out at Glanbia and Lakeland's May milk prices
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia to pay members 29c/L base price for May milk
Inland Fisheries Officers assess the death toll.

Appeal to farmers over water pollution after major fish kill
Cattle in the sheds at Rory McEvoys farm near Mountmellick, Co Laois. Picture Credit:FRank Mc Grath

Lakeland holds milk price, amid calls from farm organisations to...

Watch: Cattle swim across Lough Erne - incredible footage of annual quest for...
Key advice on how to keep leafy grass in front of your cows

How to keep leafy grass in front of your herd every day