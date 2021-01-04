Gearing up for maximum tractor power

Automated: Pioneered by Fendt, CVT transmissions are a fully automatic and stepless method of providing an infinite range of gear ratios between engine and axles.

How to get the power from the engine and apply it to the wheels is a problem that has taxed engineers since the tractor was invented. Naturally, there needs to be some sort of gearing to reduce the engine revolutions to a level where they can turn an axle.

The problem has seen many approaches over the years, and today we are left with a wide choice of transmission solutions. There are four main types generally available.

Synchromesh

The first, and longest established, is the standard synchromesh gearbox. The gears are selected manually as the engine is decoupled from the axle by a clutch and a new ratio is engaged before the drive is reconnected.

The great advantage of these units is their simplicity, relative ease of maintenance and reliability.

All this translates to less expense but they can be slow to operate, require a break in the drive to change ratios and are suitable only for a small number of gears.

This is overcome somewhat by having extra ranges, or additional ratios, sitting behind the output shaft. Further gearing may be provided in 'splitting' the ratios by fitting an epicyclical gear downstream of the main gearbox.

Powershift.

This form of transmission is perhaps the widest and most varied of the three. Every manufacturer and third party supplier has come up with its own version which can lead to confusion when switching tractors.

Powershift replaces the single clutch for the whole gearbox and replaces it with a clutch for each individual gear. When selecting a new ratio the 'old' gear is disconnected and the 'new' one engaged by clutchpacks in a carefully controlled sequence.

By doing so there is no requirement to disconnect the engine, and drive to the axle is not interrupted. It is a relatively smooth transition which can incorporate a shuttle for clutchless engagement of reverse.

Although more complex and expensive than a synchromesh transmission, such gearboxes can still be worked on by skilled farm fitters. The chief advantage is that the direct mechanical provided drive is more efficient for transport work

Normally, manual input is still required for changing between ranges although this to can be semi automated. Full or partial automation of the whole transmission is also possible, at a cost.

Dual clutch

Invented in France in the 1930s, dual clutch transmissions are not new. However, their use in tractors has only recently become widespread.

The basic principle behind their operation is to have two gearboxes in one housing. One set provides the odd numbered gears, and the other the even numbered ratios.

When moving up and down the gears each side takes turns to provide the next ratio. Unlike a powershift gearbox only two clutchpacks are required, one for each shaft rather than one for each gear.

In operation, this type of transmission is claimed to be smoother as the next gear is always ready to be engaged. The size of the internal lubrication pump may also be reduced, adding to the efficiency of the transmission overall.

Constantly variably transmission (CVT)

Pioneered by Fendt, CVT transmissions are a fully automatic and stepless method of providing an infinite range of gear ratios between engine and axles.

How they actually work is not always immediately clear, but the idea is to divide power transmission between a fully hydraulic system and a direct drive mechanical component.

The fluid drive is the primary motivator from standstill, as the speed of the tractor increases the mechanical drive takes over.

One way to think of the basic mechanical principle involved is to consider it a development of the standard tractor differential unit found in all rear axles.

Jack the rear end up and both wheels will turn, apply the brake to one side and it will stop, while the other turns at twice the speed.

The same basic arrangement is found in a CVT transmission with the exception that at idle one wheel is braked. As the engine speed increases this wheel is gradually released and the other is slowed down.

In the CVT, one wheel is replaced by a hydraulic drive to the rear axle while the other is a mechanical link to the same axle. At tickover, all the effort is passed through the hydraulic motor which is in an open circuit position and simply spills the oil out.

As the revs increase this circuit is closed and the tractor moves. As engine speed picks up resistance (equivalent to braking) in the hydraulic circuit causes the other mechanical shaft to be turned and so drive is shared between both systems.

It is an expensive transmission but it does away with any need for gear selection, although two speeds for transport and field work are usually provided. CVT's are considered reliable with a long service life, which may well offset the initial premium.

Online Editors