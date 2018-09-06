Some vintage tractors were among the items sold at a well-attended auction of agricultural and plant machinery held by Irish Machinery Auctions in Naas, Co Kildare.

GALLERY: Naas serves up a classic - Kildare auction pulls in some rare tractors

According to lead auctioneer Dean Reid, a good crowd was present, with bidding both in person and online.

A selection of tractors up for auction at Naas

As can be seen from our pictures by photographer Alf Harvey, there was a wide range and age of agricultural and plant equipment for sale, including a few classic tractor models such as a fresh looking 1987-registered Massey Ferguson 390, a 1966-plated McCormick International B414 and a 110hp New Holland TS110.

Other items that came under the hammer included fertiliser spreaders, track diggers, telehandlers and trailers.

2001-registered New Holland TS110 4WD tractor 110hp with 6,500 hours on the clock

A selection of cars, jeeps and tools were also auctioned.