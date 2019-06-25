Gallery: Diverse tractor auction pulls in the punters from home and abroad

A diverse spread of both modern and vintage tractors came up for auction in Naas recently under the auspices of Irish Machinery Auctions (IMA). Dean Reid is managing director of IMA, with the company based at the M7 Motorpark in Naas, Co Kildare.

Numerous lots went under the hammer that were of interest to farmers, contractors and even the machinery trade.

As can be seen from our pictures by Jeff Harvey, these included a sizeable selection of tractors of varying brands, age and horsepower. Lots on the day came from a mixture of trade machinery, privately owned kit and clearance sales.

"We had over 350 lots for this auction and a good crowd turned up on the day," said Mr Reid after the auction. "It was a very busy day with over 400 attendees registered to bid and a further 150 bidding absently via online bidding link, phone bid or proxy bid. Bidding was strong early on for a lot of the grass care and tillage machinery and continued steadily right through to the tractors and construction machinery."

Over 80pc of all lots were sold with 18pc of all sales being purchased by bidders from outside the country including Holland, Poland, France, Spain, Romania, Ghana, Moldova and more.

All prices were subject to a buyer's commission as follows:

✦ Lots up to €5,000 incur 12pc;

✦ €5,001-€10,000 incur 10pc;

✦ €10,001-€25,000 incur 7.5pc;

✦ Over €25,001 incur 5pc.

