Gallery: Diverse tractor auction pulls in the punters from home and abroad

A 2007-registered John Deere 7530 Premium 4WD Tractor rated at 180HP and with 11,000 hours on the clock sold for €23,000 plus VAT.
This unreserved 1997-registered Massey Ferguson 240 2WD Tractor - with 3,271 hours on the clock sold for €7,750 plus VAT.
A 1983-registered David Brown 1390 2WD Tractor with 4,106 hours and rated at 60hp sold for €3,100 plus VAT.
A fresh looking 1976-registered vintage Ford 4000 tractor with 9,435 hours on the clock sold for €2,200 plus VAT.
This 2005-registered John Deere 6220 4WD tractor rated at 90hp with almost new BKT 440-65-R24 front tyres and 14,000 hours on the display clock sold for €11,000 plus VAT.
A 2008-plated Deutz- Fahr Agrotron X720 tractor with 7,030 hours on the clock and rated at 265hp sold for €38,000 plus VAT.
A 2007-plated New Holland T7550 4WD 194HP Tractor with front linkage and front PTO and 4,676 hours on the dash sold for €24,450 plus VAT.
This Landini 6880 2WD tractor with 5,083 hours on the dash and fitted with front mud guards and power steering sold for €5,750 plus VAT.
A vintage Massey Ferguson 35 three cylinder Tractor with 8,682 hours on the clock sold for €2,400 plus VAT.
A 1993-plated Ford New Holland 8340 tractor with 3,970 hours on the clock sold for €5,500 plus VAT.
This tidy looking 1971-registered Zetor 3511 diesel tractor came with 1,141 hours on the clock sold for €2,600 plus VAT.
Derek Casey

A diverse spread of both modern and vintage tractors came up for auction in Naas recently under the auspices of Irish Machinery Auctions (IMA). Dean Reid is managing director of IMA, with the company based at the M7 Motorpark in Naas, Co Kildare.

Numerous lots went under the hammer that were of interest to farmers, contractors and even the machinery trade.

As can be seen from our pictures by Jeff Harvey, these included a sizeable selection of tractors of varying brands, age and horsepower. Lots on the day came from a mixture of trade machinery, privately owned kit and clearance sales.

"We had over 350 lots for this auction and a good crowd turned up on the day," said Mr Reid after the auction. "It was a very busy day with over 400 attendees registered to bid and a further 150 bidding absently via online bidding link, phone bid or proxy bid. Bidding was strong early on for a lot of the grass care and tillage machinery and continued steadily right through to the tractors and construction machinery."

Over 80pc of all lots were sold with 18pc of all sales being purchased by bidders from outside the country including Holland, Poland, France, Spain, Romania, Ghana, Moldova and more.

All prices were subject to a buyer's commission as follows:

✦ Lots up to €5,000 incur 12pc;

✦ €5,001-€10,000 incur 10pc;

✦ €10,001-€25,000 incur 7.5pc;

✦ Over €25,001 incur 5pc.

