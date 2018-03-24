Fine-tuning the Fusion - the six key service points on the popular McHale Fusion baler wrapper
Silage season isn't far away and this is the time of year to start thinking about baler repairs. Doing the simple things right should keep you out of trouble for the most part.
The basics include checking the drive chains for correct tension, giving the machine a good clean inside and out, and making sure the baler is lubricated with the correct fill of the right oils and greases.
Here I take a look at the main points of care around a McHale Fusion baler wrapper.
This is a baler that tends to last if looked after and there are plenty around the country with tens of thousands of bales on the clock.
Remember: safety is the number one priority.
Before starting any maintenance or repairs, the PTO drive should be disengaged - preferably disconnected altogether - and the tractor engine stopped.
Have someone with you. If doing bale chamber repairs, be extra careful to secure the open tailgate by closing the hydraulic tap on the lift circuit.
Intake rotor