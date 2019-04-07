Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 7 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Finding good drivers isn't easy so you need to look after them on wages and conditions'

Contractors viewpoint:

The Kirwans 151-registered Claas Jaguar 860 picking second cut silage
The Kirwans 151-registered Claas Jaguar 860 picking second cut silage

TOM KIRWAN

Tom Kirwan runs a self-propelled harvesting and baled silage contracting outfit from his base in Kill, Co Waterford.

It is a family run business with a reputation for reliability and at the peak of the season the Kirwan outfit employs between seven and eight staff.

Where possible the team try to hire staff who come from a farming background because they tend to know a bit more about looking after machinery.

They tend to have a few farmers' sons driving for the outfit who come back for work each season. "Finding reliable drivers isn't easy these days, so I try to look after the lads in terms of proper wages and decent conditions," says Tom.

A farmer himself, Tom is acutely aware of the issues his customers face.

Last year, poor grass growth during the drought made for a stop-start season and light crops of grass for second cut in particular.

For harvest 2019 the team will be hoping for more conventional growth patterns.

Also Read

Claas has been the brand of choice for the Kirwan team when it comes to the harvester for some time now, and the current 151-plated Jaguar has been performing well.

Tom bought it from local dealer McCarthys of Cork.

Most of the mowing is done with a 10-year-old Krone Big M mower.

The Kirwans also have mounted Krone mowers for periods of the season when demand for mowing is intense.

The tractor fleet consists of mostly Case IH models bought from local dealer Patrick Fitzgerald of Kill Agri, who Tom credits with always being available on the phone if needed.

The remainder of the tractor fleet comprises of a couple of New Holland and John Deere models.

Two Krone Big X harvesters do the heavy lifting for George Ross
Two Krone Big X harvesters do the heavy lifting for George Ross

Tom says there was a time when the tractor line up was nearly all John Deere, but that has gradually changed over the years.

GEORGE ROSS

Based in Ballyhooly, Co Cork, George Ross was the first man in the Republic of Ireland to buy Krone Big X forage harvesters over 10 years ago.

Today his outfit use two Big X harvesters, one a 650 and the other a 600 model, along with a large fleet of 14 Deutz-Fahr tractors to get through their busy workload.

A family-run business, the team offer a full pit and baled silage service as well as slurry spreading, reseeding, maize drilling, whole-crop and wheat harvesting amongst other jobs.

The Ross team have been impressed with the German-built Krone Big X harvesters since they first started using them - particularly the machines' build strength and durability.

On fuel use the team find that the Big X 650 burns between 7-10 litres of diesel/acre when picking up grass, while for maize harvesting fuel consumption rises to between 12-14 litres/acre.

They find the Big X is a smooth and balanced machine on the road, even at its top speed.

As for all contractors, 2018 proved to be a challenging and unusual year with the Cork team only wrapping up third cut silage in November last.

After a good start to the silage harvest in 2018 the flow of work was punctuated by the long summer drought when nothing was happening.

Second cut yields suffered because of the drought, and in many farms stronger yields were actually delivered in third cut.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Machinery

Deere's 9000 series foragers have a fresh new design and feature twin exhausts.

Krone and John Deere launch revamped harvesting units
Paying in advance farmers can save €500 on 50 acres of silage

Have you worked out how much your pit silage is going to cost this year?
The tractor in the photo had been set to auto steer when it crashed into the pylon.

Tractors hitting overhead lines causing increased power outages
Wrapper/baler

New Massey Ferguson and Pottinger round balers look set to make a big impact...
Plan ahead to cut your silage costs

Silage contractors set to pass higher costs on to farmers
Louise Carroll with brother Nicky. Photo: Roger Jones

'It was great to network with other women in contracting'
3500 Slurry Tanker with Bomech Trailing Shoe - Cross Agricultural Engineering

Video: Watch this Cross 3500 Slurry Tanker in action with Bomech Trailing...


Top Stories

Leo Varadkar. Photo: PA

Varadkar calls for 'many more' green measures in CAP reform
Barry Caslin, bioenergy specialist at Teagasc

Farmers 'frustrated' by delays in renewable energy scheme
Reopening the debate: Independent TD Finian McGrath made controversial comments around “political policing” and the enforcement of drink-driving laws. Photo: Mark Condren

Why those living in rural areas feel they are being targeted by drink-driving purge
21/3/2019, Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough: Dairy industry leaders need to take the bull by the horns on...
Subsidies accounted for over 100pc of the profits earned in the past five years on the average beef farm

Analysis: The omens for beef farming aren't good when you focus on the facts...
Pat Bergin, who runs Bergin’s Post Office and Newsagent - the family-run shop also closed its doors recently.

The decline of the local newsagent: 'A vital thread in our social fabric is...
Lot 1 of a 54ac farm near Hackballscross, Co Louth – which is on the private treaty market in four lots with a total guide price close to €600,000.

Wee farm within shouting distance of the North