'Finding good drivers isn't easy so you need to look after them on wages and conditions'

Tom Kirwan runs a self-propelled harvesting and baled silage contracting outfit from his base in Kill, Co Waterford.

It is a family run business with a reputation for reliability and at the peak of the season the Kirwan outfit employs between seven and eight staff.

Where possible the team try to hire staff who come from a farming background because they tend to know a bit more about looking after machinery.

They tend to have a few farmers' sons driving for the outfit who come back for work each season. "Finding reliable drivers isn't easy these days, so I try to look after the lads in terms of proper wages and decent conditions," says Tom.

A farmer himself, Tom is acutely aware of the issues his customers face.

Last year, poor grass growth during the drought made for a stop-start season and light crops of grass for second cut in particular.

For harvest 2019 the team will be hoping for more conventional growth patterns.