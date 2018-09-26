A young innovator, has designed a new implement that means picking stones may soon become a thing of the past.

Find it difficult to get people to pick stones? This new implement might solve that problem

Andrew Cantwell and his father Brendan from Tullamore, have designed an implement called S.C.A.L.P. (stone comb and level pin), which combs stones in the field into a row that can be picked up easily by a front loader.

“We came up with the idea this summer. My father and I were fed up of picking stones and we just thought that there had to be an easier way,” the Leaving Certificate student, Andrew said.

Andrew and his father, Brendan, got to work this summer and engineered a prototype in their tool shed in Rathan.

“We improved on the first version and made a few small changes. We made options to raise or lower the height of the pins and we brought it to the Innovation Centre at the Ploughing,” Andrew explained, adding that they’re looking for investment on the design.

S.C.A.L.P is attached to the back of the tractor by two-pin linkage, with skids and two wheels attached at the back to support the weight of the comb.

The implement is trailed around the field in a circle, from the outside in, combing the stones into a row until the stones are left in a pile in the middle of the field. The stones are then removed by a front loader.

“Depending on ground conditions and the speed the driver wants to travel at, an acre or two in an hour can be combed,” Brendan said.