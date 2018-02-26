Fianna Fail move could see anti-roll bars and helmets made compulsory on all quads

Fianna Fail is to introduce new legislation in the Dail which could see anti-roll bars and mandatory headgear made compulsory on all quad bikes.

It comes as a coroner has called for anti-roll bars to be made mandatory on quads which, he says, are being increasingly used not just on farms but also in industry and as 'fun vehicles' in holiday resorts.

Patrick O'Connor, Coroner for Mayo, highlighted the dangers posed by the 'all terrain', 4x4, vehicles at an inquest last week into the death of Michael Anthony (Tony) O'Malley. Mr. O'Malley (67), a former employee of Mayo County Council, was found dead by his wife, Catherine, underneath his quad on the family farm at Derrew, Ballyheane, Castlebar, on September 21 last.

The quad was turned on its side at the bottom of a small hill and the victim was trapped underneath. Fianna Fail TD for Mayo Dara Calleary will launch a new Bill to improve safety on all-terrain vehicles, also known as quad bikes.