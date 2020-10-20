Farming

Fendt revamps the small tractor that packs a premium punch

Fendt has revamped the compact 200 Vario series of tractors that have proven popular with stock farmers

Delivery: The new tractors will be available in early 2021 and there are deals to be had on current stocks of now outdated models. Expand

Justin Roberts

It is 11 years almost to the day that Fendt introduced its baby 200 Vario series, at the time the smallest tractor on the market with a constantly variable transmission. The stepless concept was well proven in its larger machines, but the 200 Vario series made it available in tractor sizes popular with stock farmers.

With over 12,000 units sold the company has decided to redesign and update the range. There is a new cab and the electronics are now more thorough and, doubtless, better integrated into the machine as a whole. Yet the engine remains the same 3.3l Agco Power block with the addition of hydraulic tappets and subtraction of exhaust gas recirculation.

What also stays the same is the appeal to customers looking for a premium tractor at the smaller end of the market. Power ratings have naturally crept up a notch or two with the five models ranging from 79hp to 124hp.