Fendt revamps the small tractor that packs a premium punch

It is 11 years almost to the day that Fendt introduced its baby 200 Vario series, at the time the smallest tractor on the market with a constantly variable transmission. The stepless concept was well proven in its larger machines, but the 200 Vario series made it available in tractor sizes popular with stock farmers.

With over 12,000 units sold the company has decided to redesign and update the range. There is a new cab and the electronics are now more thorough and, doubtless, better integrated into the machine as a whole. Yet the engine remains the same 3.3l Agco Power block with the addition of hydraulic tappets and subtraction of exhaust gas recirculation.

What also stays the same is the appeal to customers looking for a premium tractor at the smaller end of the market. Power ratings have naturally crept up a notch or two with the five models ranging from 79hp to 124hp.

To achieve the highest power figure Fendt have introduced a feature they call DynamicPerformance which can provide an extra 10hp when all the power sapping components are in use. This not only includes the usual final drive and PTO but now encompasses the hydraulics, cooling fan and even air conditioning. Presently it is only available on the top of the range 211 Vario. Headroom Although the engine has only undergone a series of updates the latest tractors come with a cab that is not only a new design but represents a shift in principles. The old 200 series boasted a low cab to promote stability on slopes, but Fendt point out that the new version is higher and offers more headroom for the operator. The cab is fitted with a thinner crossbar between the roof window and removable windscreen, the better to facilitate front end loader work. Any passenger is also cosseted in style with a padded seat while a cool box provides a very welcome haven for the drivers sandwiches. All the models are available in three levels of specification. At the most budget friendly level there is a basic Power variant followed by the Profi version. This has a standard ten inch digital dashboard and is skewed towards front end loader work with directional shift available on the joystick. At the top resides the Profi+ which offers the highest level of driver comfort as well as embracing all the latest digital aids and communication abilities centred around the ISOBUS protocol. Compact and manoeuvrable Fendt’s assembly plant is located in the shadow of the Alps and there was always the suspicion that the original 200 series was designed for the home market. The company is keen to reassure its customer base that the new version does not break from that tradition, yet it seems they are trying to broaden its appeal. It is keen to emphasise that this second iteration of the 200 series remains compact and manoeuvrable, so preserving the attributes of the old. The new tractors will be available in early 2021 and there are deals to be had on current stocks of now outdated models.