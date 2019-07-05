Fendt e100 achieves net zero carbon footprint

AGCO and Fendt have drawn praise for their developments in powering tractors with renewable fuel sources. Fendt won a silver medal at the Agritechnica Show in Germany for the world's first all-electric tractor, the Fendt e100 Vario.

A compact tractor with 50kW power output, Fendt says the e100 can operate for up to five hours under normal operating conditions.

The tractor was used for the first time in limited numbers throughout last year and this year on specially selected farms and in local municipalities.

The energy source is a 650 V high-capacity lithium-ion battery with a capacity of around 100kWh. The battery is charged either with 400V and up to 22kW via a standard CEE outdoor socket, or by a supercharging option with direct voltage. With a standard CCS type 2 plug, Fendt says the battery can be recharged up to 80pc in just 40 minutes. In addition, energy can be recovered thanks to the use of an electric motor. The Fendt e100 tractor allows the use of conventional as well as electrified implements, and can be used for a full working day without the need to recharge.

A short-term boost of up to 150kW for the implements can be provided by the battery. A standard PTO connection is also available, as well as the normal hydraulic supply to implements.

This means the Fendt electric tractor can be used with existing equipment with no additional caveats, but is also equipped to reap the benefits of using electrical implements. The battery-powered tractor has the potential to significantly reduce CO2 emissions. If renewable energy generated on the farm is used, the machine can be operated with a net zero carbon footprint and very cost-efficiently.

Maintenance work and costs are reduced as the likes of engine oil, AdBlue or diesel are unnecessary.

