A manufacturer of agricultural machinery in the north west has announced an investment of £4m and 34 new jobs as it aims for fresh markets including the US.

A manufacturer of agricultural machinery in the north west has announced an investment of £4m and 34 new jobs as it aims for fresh markets including the US.

Farming machinery firm Fleming Agri going for growth with £4m jobs boost

Fleming Agri Products in Newbuildings makes equipment for farming and grounds maintenance including landrollers, muck spreaders and hay makers, which it sells mainly to machinery dealers.

The investment comes after the company's annual report said an upturn in the farming industry help lead to an increase of nearly 21% in sales for 2017, from £8.6m to £10.4m.

Pre-tax profits also rose from £1.1m to £1.3m.

As well as heavy equipment, the company has developed a range of merchandise such as bodywarmers, coast and fleeces, which it sells on e-commerce website farm-wardrobe.com.

Now chairman and founder George Fleming has announced a £4m spend to further its growth plans and boost its sales in external markets.

Economic development agency Invest NI has offered £220,000 of support towards the new roles, which include production operatives, sales executives and managers.

The 34 staff, with average salaries of around £20,000, will be in place by 2020, although 15 of the jobs are already filled.