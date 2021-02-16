‘Farmers should ignore proposed 4pc increase in contractor charges’ – ICMSA

FCI says a 120hp modern tractor will require a minimum rate of €55 per hour in order to cover the operating and labour costs, irrespective of the work done

Farmers should do their own deals “as normal” with their contractor and ignore increased guideline prices for contractors announced last week, the ICMSA’s Denis Drennan has said.

The association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) is recommending contractors quote an average 4pc increase in charges this year.

It said the increases are needed to cover the higher machinery, insurance and labour costs experienced by FCI members since the beginning of 2020.

The most significant price rises include mowing, baling and wrapping of silage (excluding plastic) increasing to €14-15/bale from €11-12/bale last year. Pit silage at €135/ac is up from €130/ac last year and €115/ac in 2019.

The FCI said the higher costs of new machinery is affecting the viability of many farm contracting businesses.

For many years, the “almost annual” rises in new tractor prices have been absorbed by contractors, said FCI chief executive officer Michael Moroney.

“It has never been more important for contractors to take account of these additional costs, balanced against possible improvements in output, in establishing their charge rates with the support of the FCI Contractor Charges Guide.

“An FCI tractor cost analysis has shown that a 120hp modern tractor will require a

minimum rate of €55 per hour in order to cover the operating and labour costs, irrespective of the work done,” he added.

Farmer credit

The cost of farmer credit is another factor for the hike in contractor rates.

The FCI estimates the level of long-term debt now owed to farm contractors is more than €60 million.

It is encouraging all contractors to issue monthly or weekly invoices, followed by monthly statements to help to manage cash-flow.

However, the ICMSA’s Denis Drennan said that the setting of fees between contractor and farmer is always a matter between the two parties “and no-one else should be interfering in that process”.

He also questioned how the FCI arrived at its average 4pc increase in charges.

“This year, 2021, Ireland is on track for inflation of 0.6%. Last year, we had negative inflation of -0.2%.

“Farmers can only dream of an annual inflation rate of 4pc considering that they are receiving prices for their output the same as 30 years ago.

“How do you arrive at an across-the-board increase in farm contractor charges that runs six and a half times the rate of inflation?

“The relationship between farmers and their contractors is necessarily a close one and they should be left alone to negotiate their rates without any outside interference,” added Mr Drennan.

Read More

Online Editors