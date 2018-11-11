Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 11 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers looking to technology to stretch scarce fodder reserves

Sales of winter feeding equipment are booming with long waiting lists for some diet feeders

Twin auger Abbey Machinery tub feeder
Twin auger Abbey Machinery tub feeder
Derek Casey

Derek Casey

Sales of winter-feeding equipment like diet feeders and straw blowers have been absolutely flying, according to industry sources from the Irish machinery trade.

It appears farmers are looking to technology in a bid to stretch existing fodder and bedding reserves. In a normal year business wouldn't start for diet feeders until after the Ploughing Championships, but this year some machinery dealers had already started selling diet feeders in July. One supplier told me recently that lead times for diet feeders are currently pushed out to March 2019 delivery, such is the demand.

If you are on the market for a new or second-hand diet feeder, there can be a lot of confusing terminology out there. You need to know the ins and outs of what type of feeder will suit your particular farm.

You also need to have at least a rough idea of what the cost of running the feeder will be each year, otherwise the tactic of using a mixer wagon to stretch feed resources will backfire spectacularly through hidden costs. The cost is perhaps best worked out on a per animal basis and will depend on the initial price of the machine, the annual depreciation and maintenance costs, and the length of time you intend to keep the feeder for (see Table 2).

The Basics

Farmer-spec diet feeders can be crudely classified as being from one of two camps: they use either a paddle or tub design to chop and feed the ration mix. In recent times there has been a few sales of bigger self-propelled style feeders, but these are only financially viable in the biggest feed lots in the country.

Horizontal auger Keenan Feeder
Horizontal auger Keenan Feeder

A typical wagon has three main components: floor conveyor, mixing system and the unloading conveyor. Feed discharge location and height is important when choosing a wagon to match a feed passage. If you are looking to buy a mixer wagon, there are certain things to look out for. Be sure to ask your dealer the following questions:

• Where is it made? (Buy Irish if possible)

Also Read

• What is the required horsepower to drive the mixer wagon?

• Can the machine handle a wide range of feeds?

• Is the discharge to the rear, front left or right? Can this be changed?

• Is there a two-speed gearbox in the machine for mixing heavy loads?

• Is the machine designed in a way that minimises the occurrence of dead spots (places where concentrates and other components of the ration can linger)?

• Does the machine come with an on-board weighing system?

• What about lighting set up for dark winter road journeys?

• Will the unloading height of the wagon be suitable for my feed bunkers?

• What is the service interval and what are the maintenance costs involved?

The Horizontal Auger feeders

(Paddle Feeders)

The paddle type mixer can be thought of as being a horizontal auger feeder. These are a very common sight throughout Irish farmyards. Typically, these feeders will have a length that is three times their diameter. The horizontal auger feeder is more suitable to the farmer who has easy to access sheds and wide passages that can be entered from either end. It also offers bigger capacity and is favoured by those with larger number of mouths to feed.

This type of wagon gets its name from having a big, horizontally mounted central rotor. The rotor generally turns at low rpm, lifting and turning the material and moving it from one end of the machine to the other. This mixing system requires less horsepower than other designs and produces a lighter resultant feed.

For an average sized horizontal auger feeder (say 12-14 cubic metre capacity) you will need to have a 100 horsepower tractor. However with some feeders that are even twice as big as this, the maximum horsepower required generally does not exceed 130-140hp. In such large machines the limiting factor is often the weight of the load rather than the power required to operate the feeder itself.

Vertical Auger Feeders (Tub Feeders)

These machines mostly use either a single or twin auger, mounted vertically in the centre of the hopper. This type of feeder has experienced a surge in popularity over the last ten years. They are more versatile and seem to be the better option for farmers feeding into old narrow passageways and harder to access buildings. This is very much the case for many yards around the country that were designed and built some years ago.

The ability to handle baled material was the initial attraction of the tub feeder. Power requirements for this feeder can be higher than that required for others. Another consideration is loading height.

Due to engineering design, tub feeders are inherently taller machines than paddle feeders. Have you got the loading equipment to deal with this?

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Machinery

New Fast Tractor Testing comes into force
Those attending Grass & Muck also saw Massey Ferguson mowers, rakes and tedders working in the demo areas.

High horsepower from Massey on show at Grass & Muck
Long days are running into each other for contractors and farmers alike.

High maintenance - key points for your silage mower
Stock photo

Eddie Cunningham: 'Potholes are so bad on Irish roads that people even say...
The Fendt Katana self-propelled forage harvester will be demonstrated at Gurteen

Cutting edge silage harvesting technology to be on show at Grass & Muck
There are no specific safety regulations use of quad bikes in Ireland. Stock picture

'When a quad bike falls on you, you choke with the weight of it'
Alternatives to diesel in farming are a long way off

Why diesel will continue to power farming despite the drive for zero-...


Top Stories

Video: Peninsular living in the heart of west cork
Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the House of Commons, London, with an update on the latest developments in the Brexit negotiations. PA Wire

EU and UK braced for Brexit agri-quotas row with WTO partners
File photo

Last of the lambs have been brought indoors for fattening
Carrickmore Maximus Et, which sold for €38,000 at the Limousin Premier Show and Sale at Roscrea.

Record for Limousin breed as bull sells for €38,000
Philip Higgins

Hitting the target - Sligo sheep farmer Philip Higgins on his plans to increase...
Commissioner Hogan said it was unacceptable that only 6pc of the European Union's farmers are under 40 years of age.

Analysis: Tough measures may be required to reverse the 'greying' of...
File photo. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Widespread flooding reported across the south and south east