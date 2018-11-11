Farmers looking to technology to stretch scarce fodder reserves

Sales of winter-feeding equipment like diet feeders and straw blowers have been absolutely flying, according to industry sources from the Irish machinery trade.

It appears farmers are looking to technology in a bid to stretch existing fodder and bedding reserves. In a normal year business wouldn't start for diet feeders until after the Ploughing Championships, but this year some machinery dealers had already started selling diet feeders in July. One supplier told me recently that lead times for diet feeders are currently pushed out to March 2019 delivery, such is the demand.

If you are on the market for a new or second-hand diet feeder, there can be a lot of confusing terminology out there. You need to know the ins and outs of what type of feeder will suit your particular farm.

You also need to have at least a rough idea of what the cost of running the feeder will be each year, otherwise the tactic of using a mixer wagon to stretch feed resources will backfire spectacularly through hidden costs. The cost is perhaps best worked out on a per animal basis and will depend on the initial price of the machine, the annual depreciation and maintenance costs, and the length of time you intend to keep the feeder for (see Table 2).

The Basics

Farmer-spec diet feeders can be crudely classified as being from one of two camps: they use either a paddle or tub design to chop and feed the ration mix. In recent times there has been a few sales of bigger self-propelled style feeders, but these are only financially viable in the biggest feed lots in the country.

Horizontal auger Keenan Feeder

A typical wagon has three main components: floor conveyor, mixing system and the unloading conveyor. Feed discharge location and height is important when choosing a wagon to match a feed passage. If you are looking to buy a mixer wagon, there are certain things to look out for. Be sure to ask your dealer the following questions:

• Where is it made? (Buy Irish if possible)