Farmer appeals for information about his stolen John Deere

FarmIreland Team

A farmer in Co Meath is appealing for information, after his John Deere tractor was stolen from his farm last week.

Gerard Dempsey reported that the tractor, a John Deere 6320 SE with a 631 loader and vector postdriver attached was taken from their farm at Kilshanroe, near Johnstownbridge on the Kildare/Meath border on Wednesday night at approximately 10.20pm.

The tractor was in the farmyard at the time and according to Gerard the tractor had two LED lights on the front of the roof and is missing two front mudguards.

According to Gerard this is the third tractor to be stolen locally in recent week and he's appealing for those in the machinery trade to keep their eyes peeled for it.

Online Editors

