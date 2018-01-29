‘Expansion means more farmers are getting the chance to pay down bills’

DC: How was last year in terms of machinery sales for your organisation?

CC: We had much stronger business last year on the back of lower expectation of performance in 2016. Overall the livestock sector and in particular the dairy sector is upbeat due to higher milk prices. Farmers are getting the opportunity to pay down bills post expansion and also to look forward more positively. We had strong sales in Ireland, grew significantly in the UK and our International markets beyond that look more optimistic. DC: What was the high point of the year for you?

CC: I would say our high points were achieving 70 years in business, a generally strong business performance, positive machinery dealer and farmer sentiment and exhibiting at Agritechnica in Hanover. Our move to Toomevara in 2016 was a significant achievement and we have settled in well to our new 100,000sqft premises. DC: What plans if any has Abbey Machinery put in place to manage the challenges posed by Brexit?