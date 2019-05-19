Ewe can rely on this Royal contractor

The Swans have a flock of 600 Texel x Suffolk ewes and sell their lambs to Irish Country Meats in Navan. It is a progressive operation with lambs sold per ewe averaging around 1.9. Lambing takes place in mid-January and the ewes are fed on haylage and McCauley's sheep ration. Many of the ewes have more than two lambs, so extra lambs are either fostered by other ewes or reared on Lamlac ewe milk replacer.

A completely different side of the business sees Cathal and Shane manage Swan Agri Ltd, a successful family silage contracting enterprise which was established 35 years ago in 1984 after Cathal finished his education. So how do they get time to run a busy sheep enterprise and a contracting business at the same time? According to Cathal, it is only possible because of the way the two sides of the business complement each other.

"We actually find the sheep rearing enterprise nicely dovetails with the agri contracting business which is less busy in the spring time," says Cathal. "We are able to bring in additional help around busy times of the season such as lambing time in spring or during silage harvesting. We have a few drivers that we would have back each year and who are reliable which is invaluable. We would also have some relatives who chip in with work when needed."

During the summer holidays you will often find that one of the team's tractor drivers is an off-duty Aer Lingus passenger jet pilot. Surely there can be no argument about the skill level of this driver? "No, in fairness, but that particular driver usually insists on getting one of the newer tractors!" laughs Cathal.

Swan Agri offers a complete silage contracting service for local cattle, dairy and sheep farmers. They also have some equine customers for whom they make good quality haylage. In terms of pit silage harvesting, the Swans use a 2005-registered John Deere 7400 silage harvester. This machine was purchased second-hand three years ago and represented their first foray into the self-propelled market, having previously used trailed harvesters up until that point.

A new butterfly mower was bought this year in order to respond faster to customer demand.

"The difference in output has been remarkable," says Cathal. "Compared to when I started out it is frightening the acreage that you can get through now in the space of a couple of hours with the right gear. The trailed harvesters were good in their day but they could also be quite temperamental."

This year Swan Agri is charging a competitive €90 plus VAT per acre for pit silage.