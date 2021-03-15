'Everyone is losing out, and the charities are the biggest losers'

Brian Mohan (Right) secretary of Knockbridge Vintage Club with club member Philip Byrne and his 1960 32 HP Fordson Dexta. Picture Ken Finegan/Newspics

The Fordson Dexta tractor holds a special place in the heart of Philip Byrne.

A member of Knockbridge Vintage Club, the 73-year-old enthusiast told how he used to drive this model of tractor as a youngster and how he ended up acquiring one of his own ten years ago.

Fordson production - after 1964 the Fordson name was dropped, and all Ford tractors were simply badged as Fords - took place in the U.S. (1917-1928); Cork (1919-1923 and 1928-1933); and at Dagenham in England from 1933 to 1964.

The Dexta was launched to compete with the success of the Massey Ferguson 35.

'Part-time and after school I ploughed fields for a farmer with a 1960 Dexta,' Philip said.

'A lot of farmers had the Ferguson 20, then the 30, 35 and 135. The tractors kept getting bigger and are now monsters.'

He went on to serve his time as a fitter/welder, a trade he has worked at all his life.

However, the love of that Dexta remained.

'I had a Ferguson 20 for twenty years. It was not as good. The tractor was lying there, going to waste, until a fella bought it off me last year.'

Philip had become aware of a Dexta for sale about ten years ago.

'I took the tractor for a spin and bought it. There was no need for work on it.'

And, lo and behold, it was also a 1960 model just like the one he had driven all those years ago.

'That tractor is on the go 61 years this year, and still capable of doing a day's work. Just put oil in, fill her with diesel and away you go!'

Unfortunately, Covid-19 has meant Philip and other club members haven't had too many places to go over the last 12 months.

'I use the tractor for runs and shows but there is nothing on at all now. I live in the country and can go for the odd run myself.'

Knockbridge Vintage Club has raised considerable sums for charity, Philip continued.

'I am looking forward to getting back. Everyone is losing out, and the charities are the biggest losers.'

He has been a member of the club since it started. One of the major annual events is the field day, normally held at the start of September.

It didn't go ahead in 2020 and probably won't this year, Philip said of the big day where he has been on duty as security officer in the past.

The club is a community-based organisation that co-ordinates and runs local events to raise money for charities.

It was set up in 2006 and stages two main events each year, a vintage road run and vintage field day.

In addition, the club usually has an annual old folks' party and a presentation night, where money raised throughout the year is distributed to local causes.

The first vintage show was, by comparison, quite small. It was in aid of the Louth CT scanner appeal.

However, fuelled by the enthusiasm that generated, subsequent events have grown and attracted larger attendances.

That first field day went ahead on Sunday, 9 September 2007 on a site adjacent to Stephenstown Pond.

In 2008 the club moved to a new location closer to the village from where the vintage day has flourished on the second Sunday in September.

Every winter a social away day is held for members and volunteers when they travel to see vintage collections and visit other places of interest.

Membership numbers approximately 40 and while the majority are local there are other enthusiasts from the surrounding villages and townlands.

Club Chairman Tom McGeeney doubts the field day will go ahead in September.

'We haven't made a decision yet, but it doesn't look very promising. Some shows in July and August are cancelled,' he said.

Apart from Tom, who estimated the club has raised more than €200,000 for charity, the other principal officers are Secretary, Brian Mohan; Treasurer, Martin Malone and PRO, Richard Malone.

The Argus