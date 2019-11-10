Emission impossible? Not for these guys

Some tractor manufacturers have completed the shift to exhaust emission Stage V engines on existing model series without a great deal of fuss in 2019, whereas others coupled this to the development and presentation of new models.

In terms of particulate emissions, the tighter weight-limit values (g/kWh) have been joined by an additional limit for the number (total particles/kWh), making closed-loop particulate filter systems unavoidable.

Common rail fuel injection, four-valve technology, turbochargers, charge air cooling, viscous fans and electronic engine management remain the engine technology mainstays for reconciling the requirements of power output, consumption and emissions.

The diesel oxidation catalytic converter (DOC), diesel particulate filter (DPF) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) exhaust gas after-treatment systems are always fitted in exhaust emission Stage V engines on agricultural tractors; as regards exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), differences are now only to be found in the form of internal engine technology for the avoidance of nitrogen oxide formation.

Fendt Vario

On the whole, a trend towards reduced recirculation rates, or even complete omission, is now emerging. Besides CNH, as a long-standing advocate of SCR-only, Fendt, for example, is now also doing away with EGR in its new Vario 900 large tractor model series.

Fendt, for example, is now also doing away with EGR in its new Vario 900 large tractor model series.

A paradigm shift is taking place in the topic of power boosts. Previously falling squarely in the non-boost camp, Fendt is now implementing a sensor-controlled solution called "Fendt Dynamic Performance" in its new Vario 314, thanks to which the same basic output is always available for actual work.

This boost power is activated variably depending on the power required by ancillary consumers such as the fan, alternator, air conditioning system and air compressor.

Case IH & New Holland

As a proponent of abundant power boost, Case IH is shifting in the opposite direction and ensuring that the rated and maximum power (397hp and 435hp) are available under all operating conditions in its new Magnum 400 model.

Numerous tractor prototypes with gas engines have been presented in the past, but none of them ever made it to the market.

New Holland is now the first manufacturer to present a tractor with a gaseous fuel drive that is fit for series production among the brand's T6 series.

First gearbox with electro-mechanical power split

Thanks to their high full-load efficiencies and longevity, powershift gearboxes continue to hold their ground, particularly on farms with high percentages of heavy pulling work.

New or improved partial and full powershift gearboxes have been presented time and again in the recent past. Case IH is now also extending the familiar 18/4 and 19/4 versions for the Magnum 400 to offer a 21/5 full powershift gearbox, with which the vehicle can be driven at both 40 and 50 km/hr at a reduced engine speed.

With the "Valtra Powershift Revolution", meanwhile, the Agco Group company is now offering the joystick operating logic familiar from the stepless Direct gearbox for the Versu partial powershift gearbox. Stepless gearboxes with hydrostatic/mechanical power split have now been in use for more than 20 years in agriculture.

So far, an additional generator had to be fitted for electric drives with higher power requirements on the tractor, trailer and implement.

John Deere eAutoPower

John Deere is now taking a new approach with the eAutoPower gearbox for the new 8R large tractors by completely forgoing the hydraulic unit (pump/motor) and, instead, implementing two electric motors.

These not only take over the function of the variable actuator in the power split gearbox structure, but additionally provide electrical power of up to 100kW for external consumption.

This can be used, for instance, to drive electric driving axles of large trailers or semi-mounted ploughs, thus leading to increased traction and reduced slip.

Thanks to this tractor/implement electrification, large liquid manure tankers with slurry injection equipment can be operated with smaller tractors, for instance, which can lead to higher payloads in the event of gross-weight limitations on the road.

On the tractor side, this electro-mechanical power split should result in improved gearbox efficiencies and lower running costs. When taking off electrical power for electric drives outside of the gearbox, the reactive power flows that occur at certain operating points in power-split structures can additionally be 'tapped', thus further improving the overall efficiency.

Batteries

Fully electric concepts with batteries are still being taken into consideration for smaller tractors. At Agritechnica, the Swiss company Rigitrac will be exhibiting a further developed version of the SKE 50 Electric prototype with 50kW, which was presented for the first time at the end of 2018.

The lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 80kWh and is mounted between the axles beneath the cab.

Up to five electric motors can be supplied by the 400V electrical system: one each for the front and rear axles as well as for the rear and front power take-off, and one to drive the hydraulics pump.

Digitisation in practice

Digitisation has definitively arrived in tractors. Several manufacturers are presenting telemetry systems, albeit with different focuses.

With Valtra Connect, this involves efficient fleet management. TIM remote diagnosis from Kubota is focused on the simplified, brand-independent fault analysis of tractor/implement combinations, and TracLink Smart from Lindner is concerned with automatic implement recognition using SmartTags and web-based setting recommendations.

Roger J. Stirnimann is a lecturer in agricultural engineering at the University of Agricultural, Forestry and Food Sciences, Zollikofen, Switzerland.

Indo Farming