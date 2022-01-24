Eight steps to beat fuel price-hikes by increasing your farm machinery’s efficiency

There has been a significant rise in all fuel prices across the country over the last 12 months due to a variety of factors. Agricultural fuel is not exempt from this increase, with prices rising from 61c/litre in January 2020 to a current high of 95c/1itre, resulting in decreasing farm margins.

This, accompanied by the renewed focus on environmental protection through the reduction of fossil-fuel consumption and emission levels, is now to the fore in agricultural polices and future planning.

Therefore, now is a good time to examine the efficiency of farm machinery and tractor use. Here, we look at some steps that can be taken to achieve savings and better productivity.

For example, The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) found that a contractor making baled silage (with all the associated equipment) typically uses 900 litres of a fuel a day, which now equates to a cost of €855.

For a typical farmer’s tractor, which uses seven litres per hour, the increase in fuel costs will result in an increase of €2.38 per hour or over €1,100 extra for the usual farmer (average hours 500).

Tyre pressure

Tyre pressure, based on ground type, is the factor that will have the biggest impact on your fuel consumption.

In the fields, an over-inflated tyre will result in excessive slip and will therefore need more engine power to gain better traction and make up for the lost grip.

Remember, tyre pressure that’s too low will increase fuel consumption, but when operating in a muddy environment, low tyre pressure helps to increase traction and reduce wheel slip, which will actually reduce fuel consumption.

However, on roads, an under-inflated tyre will have too large a surface area in contact with the tarmac, thus generating considerable resistance that also needs more engine power.

Expand Close Tyre pressure should be altered depending on what ground the tractor is on / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tyre pressure should be altered depending on what ground the tractor is on

Thus, many tractors and machines are now fitted with tools like tyre pressure control systems to allow pressures to be changed depending on the conditions the machines are operating under to improve traction and minimise wheel slip, resulting in better efficiency.

At a minimum, contractors and farmers should check tyre pressure once a week at all times of the year, but especially at this busy time in the fields. The operator’s manual is also a good source of information for inflation pressures and load ratings.

Tractor maintenance

Engine maintenance is key — a healthy engine results in better efficiency and fuel economy. One of the key components that is often neglected is the air filter. Clean air is essential for the correct operation of your engine, resulting in cleaner and superior burning of fuel.

For example, a small two-litre engine will use up to 9,000 litres of air per minute. This is then mixed with fuel to provide power required by the operator. Restrictions in air into the engine will cause increased smoke which the exhaust system must deal with, resulting in a loss of power at the crankshaft and increased fuel consumption.

Blowing out an air filter on a regular basis will lead to improved fuel usage. Air filters should be serviced in line with the manufacturer’s recommendations.

It’s also useful to keep radiators and radiator screens clean. If any of the cooling fins of the radiator are blocked, it will result in higher system temperatures and an increase in the power required by the cooling fan to cool the engine, hydraulics and auxiliary systems. This is excess power that could otherwise have been used to carry out the task in hand.

Engine oil, axle oil, rear axle oil and hydraulic oils should all be checked to ensure they are in line with the manufacturer’s maintenance guide as these play a role in the optimum running of the engine.

Expand Close All oils should be checked to make sure they are in line with the manufacturer's guidelines / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp All oils should be checked to make sure they are in line with the manufacturer's guidelines

Minimise time spent at idle

Unnecessary idling should be avoided. Switching the engine off when possible will reduce wasted fuel and help you save money.

During prolonged periods of idling, the temperature of the engine’s emissions system reduces, blocking the diesel particulate filter, and faults may occur with the exhaust gas recirculation system. To counteract this, the tractor may need to regenerate the system more regularly, which requires additional fuel.

Driving styles

Different operators can have a significant effect on fuel consumption. Fast acceleration may not be possible in a tractor pulling a heavy load, but when the trailer is empty or only partly loaded, reducing acceleration will ultimately result in less fuel being used.

Advancements in transmission controls mean that many modern tractors can automatically select the right gear ratio to carry out field work at the optimum engine speed for fuel efficiency.

On the road more modern tractors, use eco-mode driving to limit the engine rpm when in top gear and towing lighter loads. Most modern tractors have Eco PTO modes that allow the engine speed to be reduced to get to 540pto at lower engine rpm.

This produces the same output as the standard mode, but with less fuel burned for the job in hand. It may not be possible to use these modes in every case, but it is worth trying as it may save money.

Ballasting

Using ballast in the field to achieve better weight distribution and traction will reduce fuel consumption overall, but avoid carrying excess weight when hauling loads at higher speeds.

Simple steps, like removing wheel weights and ballast weights when not needed, can make a difference.

Use the right equipment

Appropriately sized equipment will help reduce your fuel bill. High-power output and low weight should be key factors when selecting suitable equipment for road haulage.

If a tractor is primarily used for field cultivations, then operational weight and peak torque output will be the main factors to consider.

There is often overlapping between tractor models’ power outputs, so decisions may affect fuel economy when in use.

In 2018, Teagasc research showed that overall choice of tractor could easily account for fuel cost differences of up to €8/ha for tillage operations — with current fuel prices, this would give much greater savings.

Modern technology

Tools such as headland management, guidance systems via GPS and field mapping could not only help increase your yield, but also have a positive impact on fuel consumption.

GPS guidance systems reduce the amount of overlapping and a precision of 2cm can be reached when using autosteer with GPS data and a correction signal like RTK.

If we use a system like this for intensive work, such as ploughing or tillage, where the engine runs at near full load during the whole operation, reducing overlap can reduce the amount of fuel used. This could lead to a considerable saving for the owner.

Expand Close GPS guidance systems can help reduce overlap and the amount of fuel used when ploughing / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp GPS guidance systems can help reduce overlap and the amount of fuel used when ploughing

Machine telematics are becoming more popular, with machine manufacturers now offering information to contractors and farmers on machine performance.

Machine telematics are helping agricultural contractors identify their true costs, according to the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI).

This information and live data includes:

fuel consumption;

engine idle time;

transmission modes;

operator inefficiency (where the operator could be driving in a low gear with high engine rpm);

faults that are occurring within the tractor, such as transmission faults and engine faults, can be seen and the main dealer is notified by this system;

information on productivity and field work patterns can also be viewed by the machine owner and improvements may be made;

the farm owner or contractor can monitor the machine movements and organise and group work in an area to avoid excess travel and to avoid excess diesel being consumed.

Tractor tuning

Many manufacturers and main dealers will be in the majority against tractor tuning. Agricultural contractors and farmers have tuned or chipped their tractor’s engine with the aim of getting increased power and fuel efficiency by uploading different software to the engine’s ecu.

There is no doubt that power can be increased, but can fuel consumption be decreased? There are claims of fuel reductions of 20-30pc. This can be achieved by creating more hp and torque and carrying out the work at lower rpm.

For example, baling in some of the larger tractors can be done using 540E.

In summary, with fuel prices continuing to increase, a job-costing approach is essential for farmers and contractors to identify operations where changes, improvements and cost saving can be made.

This will be achieved by taking on board some of the factors examined here and by also accurately keeping fuel usage records.



