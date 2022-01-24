Farming

Farming

Eight steps to beat fuel price-hikes by increasing your farm machinery’s efficiency

With costs rising, now is the time to maximise your tractor’s productivity

Engine maintenance is key to better efficiency and fuel economy Expand
Tyre pressure should be altered depending on what ground the tractor is on Expand
All oils should be checked to make sure they are in line with the manufacturer's guidelines Expand
GPS guidance systems can help reduce overlap and the amount of fuel used when ploughing Expand

Engine maintenance is key to better efficiency and fuel economy

Tyre pressure should be altered depending on what ground the tractor is on

All oils should be checked to make sure they are in line with the manufacturer's guidelines

GPS guidance systems can help reduce overlap and the amount of fuel used when ploughing

Engine maintenance is key to better efficiency and fuel economy

Tadhg Brosnan and Colm Egan

There has been a significant rise in all fuel prices across the country over the last 12 months due to a variety of factors. Agricultural fuel is not exempt from this increase, with prices rising from 61c/litre in January 2020 to a current high of 95c/1itre, resulting in decreasing farm margins.

This, accompanied by the renewed focus on environmental protection through the reduction of fossil-fuel consumption and emission levels, is now to the fore in agricultural polices and future planning.

