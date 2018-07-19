Farm Ireland
Dundalk based Tractor manufacturer, Multihog, announce €1.5 million deal with North American distributors

FarmIreland Team

Enterprise Ireland client Multihog, the Dundalk based tractor manufacturer has today announced €1.5 million ($1.7 million) in new business with North American machinery buyers, participating on an Enterprise Ireland four-day inward buyer to Ireland.

10 leading airport and municipal equipment dealers are participating on the Enterprise Ireland led visit to Dundalk, Co. Louth, which aims to promote the strength and growing capability of Ireland’s machinery manufacturing offering.

Multihog, who are based in Dundalk, Co. Louth at its new 89,000 sq. ft. 6-acre facility, manufactures a range of tractors that allow for easy add/removal of attachments to perform various maintenance functions all year round.

It sells its product through a global network of 55 dealers who serve municipalities, airports, and facilities management companies.

The €1.5 million in new business includes initial orders for Multihog machines to 3 new North American dealers, two in US Midwest and one in Canada.

Jim McAdam, Managing Director of Multihog Limited said “We are delighted to announce this significant deal, and also to bring this group of dealers to Ireland to see our new manufacturing facility. Luckily, we have a superb group of dealers in the US & Canada and we’re really excited to add three excellent new partners to our network. Our expansion plans for North America are ambitious, and we’re very confident that can achieve these in collaboration with the dealers we have in place.”

The Enterprise Ireland inward buyer visit, which is currently taking place from July 16 - 19, brings 18 buyers from 10 of Multihog’s authorized US and Canadian equipment dealers to Dundalk, Co. Louth for visits with Multihog along with seven other Enterprise Ireland clients including Combilift, Archway Products, MDS International, Oriel Flues, Oxymem, Major Equipment, Skip-Tracks and Multi-Sweep (Rota Contracts).

The visit is co-hosted by Enterprise Ireland’s new Chicago office as well as the Toronto office and features an on-site visit to Multihog’s new facility. The visit concludes today (Thursday) with an Enterprise Ireland North American Dealer Networking Day Event which consists of Enterprise Ireland client pitch sessions and one to one meetings with the North American equipment dealers. 

