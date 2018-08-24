Driving ahead: our machinery expert's top ten new machines

Overall power outputs remain the same, with the range-topping M7172 kicking out a boosted 175hp and the model pictured above, the M7132, putting out 132hp boosted.

Kubota 7132

There is a new six-speed powershift transmission which houses 30 forward speeds and 15 reverse gears. The new gearbox has two powershift overlaps in each gear to make shifting smoother and speedier and there's an option of a creeper box.

Some handy new technology has also been added in the cab, such as a new headland management system, which allows 20 implements to be programmed into the memory - previously this was only two - and a nudge function on the auto-steer guidance package. The three models - M7132, M7152 and M7172 - are built in Kubota's northern France factory.

3. Armatrac 1104 lux

Brogan Tractor Sales displayed a keenly priced Turkish built range of tractors called Armatrac. Brogan's of Cloghan in Offaly have been agents for Armatrac for the last couple of years and say the marque is now gaining traction amongst farmers as offering good value power for money.

1104 Lux

The model pictured here, the 1104 Lux, is the most powerful in the range at 104hp. It has decent spec as well with cab suspension and a new in-cab control console.

A spokesperson for Brogans told the Farming Independent that this tractor was proving popular with dairy and dry stock farmers and is competitively priced in the region of €55,000 including VAT.

4. Feed All Grass Grazer

Zero grazing machines continue to be popular sellers in Ireland and it is now a very competitive market with multiple brands available for farmers to choose from.

The model pictured here is the Feed All Grass Grazer manufactured by Desmond Condell Engineering of Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny. Aimed at a herd size of 100 cows, the Feed All Grass Grazer uses a 2.8m Krone disc mower for cutting and fills into a 27 cubic metre trailer. It is shod on a sprung suspension for smoother travel.

Feed All Grass Grazer

All other parts apart from the Krone mower are manufactured in-house by Condell Engineering, who sell around 10-15 of these machines each season. Nigel Condell of Condell Engineering said this machine is priced at €46,000, including VAT.

5. S7718 Massey Ferguson

On the EV Condell stand at Tullamore, Massey Ferguson's new S7718 tractor was taking centre stage. The 7700 S range of French-built tractors offer power outputs in the 140-280hp bracket, with the model pictured here, the S7718, turning out 175hp.

Previously only available on tractors with Dyna-4 and Dyna-6 transmissions, Engine Power Management (EPM) is now available on all MF 7700 S Dyna-VT models, offering up to 25hp more when it is most needed.

S7718 TRACTOR

Dyna-4 and Dyna-6 transmission options offer four and six powershifts respectively in each of four ranges, which can all be controlled from the armrest joystick the transmission control lever or the Multipad lever (depending on model).

The cab is available with numerous comfort and convenience features, such as automatic beacon activation on the road, extra plug sockets for mobile phones or laptop, air suspended swivel seat, telescopic side mirrors and automatic air conditioning. The addition of a 16 LED working-lights option transforms night into day with its outstanding brightness capacity.

6. Fendt 5255 lpl

Atkins of Birr, Co Offaly, had an impressive presence at the Tullamore Show this year with the green colours of Fendt dominating the stand. The Fendt 5255 LPL is a 243hp combine.

Fendt 5255 LPL

New is the comfortable Proline cab with its unique operating interface, the Fendt Variotronic. Functions controlled by the multi-function joystick include table control, reel position, cutting height control and grain tank unloading.

A 600mm diameter threshing cylinder boosts capacity while operators can adjust the concave independently at the front and back from the comfort of the cab.

7. Fendt tigo 50pr

Staying with Fendt and the Atkins of Birr stand, the result of AGCO's purchase of Lely's grass/silage harvesting equipment line-up is now bearing fruit with the addition of the Fendt Tigo 50PR silage wagon - formerly the Lely Tigo. This is a 31 cubic metre wagon capable of holding around 24 tonnes of forage.

Fendt Tigo 50PR

The pick-up has seven rows of teeth and a width of 1.90m. The standard tandem chassis of the Tigo PR provides good ground-following ability. Heavy loads are distributed evenly at a maximum weight of up to 24 tonnes.

Fendt claim wide parabolic springs and few moving parts ensure good lateral stability and minimal maintenance effort. The acquisition by AGCO sees Lely focusing on automated milking equipment rather than grass machinery.

8. Conor 4000T

Pictured above is Tubber, Co Clare-based Conor Engineering's 4000T tandem axle tanker with trailing shoe applicator. The chassis design and tandem parabolic suspension keeps the overall height low and gives good stability. A high-speed parabolic suspension and strong chassis are features designed to allow travelling at high speed.

Conor 4000T

A large range of wheel options are available to choose from, while air brakes, load sensing and rear steering are features available as optional extras.

All Conor tanks are rolled from 6mm steel which are then strengthened with internal implosion rings. Tanks are painted with a two pack painting system and then baked in a specially designed oven to give a long lasting finish.

This tanker has a capacity of 3,843 gallons when the wheel recesses are included. It weighs 6050kg unladen (excluding trailing shoe applicator) and is shod on 580/65 R22.5 tyres.

9. Deutz-Fahr 6165 RC

Deutz-Fahr tractors had a strong showing on local dealer Tom Shaw's stand. Pictured is the impressive new 165hp six cylinder Deutz-Fahr Agrotron 6165 RC Shift.

While Stage 4 engine emission compliance was one of the drivers for Deutz-Fahr to update its 6 Series tractors, one of the other big changes is the newly developed semi-powershift transmission from ZF, featuring more speeds but using fewer ranges.

Control-wise, two hydraulic spools, headland management, linkage raise and lower, speed memory, forward/reverse and a de-clutch button are all incorporated into the multicontroller to the driver's right. At the rear, four proportional electronic spools and power-beyond are standard, offering 120 litres/minute oil flow.

10. Malone tedd-air 840

Malone Engineering of Mayo showed their impressive Irish-built grass machinery range. Pride of place was the huge 8.4m wide Malone Tedd-Air 840 silage tedder. The tedder uses a double hook spring tine design which enables the user to obtain more capacity while ensuring the forage remains free from soil contamination.

Malone Tedd-Air 840

The 8.4m wide model pictured above works across six rotors, with seven tines on each rotor (a smaller, 5.7m tedder is also available that uses four rotors) and folds for a transport width of 2.98m and a height of 3.2m. This tedder weighs in at 1,100kg and features hydraulic accumulators for stabilisation as well as maintenance-free liquid grease rotor gear-boxes.

Indo Farming