Driving a deal: The two tractors for the price of one formula

An alternative approach to spending big on a new tractor might be to buy a large one for the demanding field work and a smaller one for the lesser tasks

The demand for power in the tractor market continues unabated with the average new tractor size increasing annually.

Alas, so does the cost, and any farmer looking to move up to 150hp plus will be spending well over €100,000 for a basic model from one of the mainstream manufacturers.

That is a lot of money and it begs the question as to whether it will be realistically recouped through increased productivity. This is especially so when the need for that power is limited to just a few days of mowing, harvesting or cultivating each year.

The expense does not stop at the initial price. Big tractors are expensive to run and maintain — 150hp on a mower or large slurry tanker is quite justifiable nowadays, but may be wasted on a mounted fertiliser spreader or yard work with a front loader.

Calculating the true cost of operating a tractor is not complicated; the difficulties arise in deciding upon the numbers to use in the equations.

Depreciation

One of the biggest expenses is depreciation, a figure that relies on a selection of variables unique to each situation.

A quick scan of online sales sites suggests that a 150hp tractor is likely to lose 40-50pc of its value over five years, especially if the hours are greater than 500 annually.

Given it’s likely to lose at least €110,000 when new, an operator is faced with a running cost of up to €11,000 per year for depreciation alone.

This is not a comforting thought to those who only need that sort of power for a few days per year, so in this case can buying new can be justified?

This question is as old as tractors themselves, but what is new is the growing disparity in power requirements between tasks.

An alternative approach might be to spend the money on two used tractors instead —a large one for the demanding field work and a smaller one for the lesser tasks that make up a good deal of a tractor’s running time.

A big issue with this plan is reliability. Although there are no hard and fast rules, five years is generally viewed as the point at

which problems begin to accrue at an increasing rate.

In addition, the reliability of a modern tractor will depend not so much on its mechanical condition but more on the state of its electronics.

A small but untraceable fault in loom, for instance, can reduce the value of an expensive machine to whatever a salvage yard is prepared to pay for it.

Advantages

That said, there are still advantages in taking the multi-tractor route.

The mainline unit can be used for the more demanding jobs where it will work efficiently. For the lighter jobs, a smaller tractor will, in turn, be more efficient than an oversized

unit.

As already noted, lower hours protect the residual value so using the larger machine less will reduce its depreciation, even when second hand.

Back-up machine

A higher level of depreciation on a smaller and cheaper machine is not as significant overall. Reliability concerns will also be mitigated by the presence of a back-up machine.

Time may also be saved in having two tractors available.

For example, mowing and tedding, are two weather-sensitive operations which could be performed concurrently. Minutes taken to switch implements are also reduced,

This may appear a minor consideration, but can make a big difference during busy periods.

Tractor-buying policy is often as much a personal preference as it is a logical decision. It could even be argued that due to the number of variables involved a dispassionate assessment is impossible.

Yet that doesn’t preclude a long hard look at just what you might be able to purchase for the average cost of a new 150hp tractor.

Thanks to the internet, the number of used tractors realistically available to farmers has greatly increased over the past few years.

On one site alone a search for tractors of between 150 and 200hp with a maximum of 2500 hours yielded a choice of 370 machines available throughout Europe.

Looking through these offerings, you can buy a decent 150hp+ tractor for €70,000, leaving €40,000 available for a smaller machine if we take the €110,000 figure as our budget.

That balance will actually secure a brand new tractor of 100hp if you are prepared to look at non mainstream brands.

Yet nearly new machines from the big manufactures start appearing at less than two years old on some Irish listings site.

It is quite possible to buy something respectable for around €30,000, giving an overall €10,000 saving over a brand new 150hp tractor.

Two for the price of one with money to spare is not an unattractive proposition.

