Does any of this stolen machinery belong to you?

FarmIreland.ie

Gardai are seeking help in finding the owners of tractors and farm machinery they recovered in recent searches.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/machinery/does-any-of-this-stolen-machinery-belong-to-you-36532256.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36532294.ece/0f1f6/AUTOCROP/h342/stolen%20tractor%20carlow.PNG