Does any of this stolen machinery belong to you?
Gardai seek owners of seized machinery
Gardai are seeking help in finding the owners of tractors and farm machinery they recovered in recent searches.
Carlow Gardai conducted follow up searches in past week following recent seizure of power tools.
A number of machines were seized and Gardai will be holding a viewing of the machinery in the hope of locating the owners of the machinery.
A viewing day for all property seized will be advertised in coming weeks. The haul also includes two Ivor Williams trailers, chain saws and tools.
These recent seizures and previous operations targeting the theft of property in Kilkenny/Carlow Division were conducted under Operation Trojan.
Carlow Gardai also recently seized a range of power tools and are looking for the owners. Anyone who thinks they may be the owners are asked to contact Carlow Gardai.