Do you and your tractor meet road regulations this silage season?
With silage season well under way, it's important that farmers reaccustom themselves with the rules of the road when it comes to driving their tractor during the busy summer season.
Licence
To drive a tractor on the road you must have a Category W licence and must be 16 years of age or over.
It must also be covered by third party insurance.
Driving a tractor on a farm
Children under the age of 14 must not be allowed to drive or operate tractors or mechanically propelled machines such as Teleporters, Jeeps, Quad’s etc.
In addition to this, a child or young person aged 14 or over should only be permitted to drive a tractor or mechanically propelled machine on the farm, if;
- they have attended a formal training course run by a competent training provider, and have received adequate instruction in the safe operation of the particular tractor or mechanically propelled machine they are driving and fully understand the purpose of all the controls and the effect of their improper use,
- they are closely supervised by a responsible adult,
- they have the ability to operate the controls with ease,
- all the controls are conveniently accessible for safe operation when seated in the driver’s seat,
- the controls which operate the power take off (PTO) devices, hydraulic devices and engine cut-off are clearly marked to show the effect of their operation,
- the tractor or mechanically propelled machine is maintained so that it is safe for them to operate,
- the ground over which the tractor or mechanically propelled machine is driven is free from hazards such as steep slopes or excavations, river banks, lake or pond edges, deep ditches and similar areas,
- no other child or young person is present on the tractor or mechanically propelled machine,
- other than for the purpose of supervision or instruction, no other person is on any trailer or other equipment being towed,
- in relation to Quad’s that you consider the Manufacturer’s minimum age recommendations, and
- no other person is in the immediate vicinity
Brakes