Do you and your tractor meet road regulations this silage season?

Tractors must be equipped with a safe and efficient breaking system. Trailers that are attached to the tractor must be the appropriate weight and size so the vehicle is able to stop in a timely and safe manner. Trailers must be able to cope with the speed of the tractor it is attached to and must be well maintained.

Agricultural vehicles must be equipped with at least a service brake and a parking brake. Where a tractor is drawing a trailer which exceeds 5 tonnes in laden weight, the service brake must be of a continuous or semi-continuous type.

Lighting

Tractors must be fitted with full lights that are able to be used at any time and not just during the hours of darkness and reflectors must be in good working order These lights include: side lamps, head lamps, rear lamps, stop lamps, direction indicators and number plating.

Tractors registered on or before Jan 1 1980 are exempt to these rules. Tractors must be fitted with a flashing red amber beacon. If a tractor has its lights obscured a lighting board displaying the lighting must be fitted

The use of white lamps or ploughing lamps aren't allowed while travelling on a public road at night time. Weight specifications To maintain road safety and the conditions of the road, it is important that farmers adhere to national weight limits. These limits are based on the number of axles fitted, the spacing between the axles and the type of coupling fitted.

The weight limit for a two-axle tractor is 18 tonnes and a three-axle tractor is 24 tonnes. The weight limit for ridge drawbar trailers are 13 tonnes for a single axle, 19 tonnes for a tandem axle and 22.5 tonnes for a triaxle. Breaching of these standards could mean a summons to court and you could be fined up to €2,500.

Plating Tractors must be fitted with manufacturer’s plating which contains information such as the manufacturer’s name, the vehicle ID number and total permissible mass. Trailers must also be fitted with similar plating Cleanliness

Farmers should ensure that tractor tyres are clean to avoid mud and stones from collecting on the road and being of hazard to road users. Loads of lime and other dusty matter must be fully covered with a tarpaulin to avoid spillages on to the road.



