Diesel prices: As the silage season kicks off its a case of the good, the bad and the unknown

FIRST, the good news. Green diesel prices continue to fall and are now down 36pc on this time last year.

This week at the pumps, farmers and contractors are being quoted on average €490-€500 including VAT per 1,000 litres of agri-diesel. Twelve months ago, 1,000 litres cost €780. Is it any wonder the whole country is going mad ordering fills of oil and diesel when the going is good?

Lower diesel prices are a welcome boost for farmers and contractors.

The months of May, June and July will see millions of litres of diesel used as the national silage harvest swings into gear. Agricultural contractors burn around 215 million litres of diesel over the next three months, making pit and baled silage as engines are pushed to the limit.

A modern silage harvesting fleet typically consists of four tractors with trailers, one mower and rake, a self-propelled silage harvester and the all-important loader on the pit.

According to the Farm Contractors of Ireland (FCI), such an outfit will have a diesel fuel requirement of about 2,750 litres per day.

Taking an output of making 100 acres of silage per day, at current diesel prices, the fuel cost equates to €1,375 per day.

Last year, the equivalent figure was €2,340.

If, as looks likely, lower fuel prices continue for the short to medium term, the agri-contracting sector at large stands to save €50m in their diesel fuel bill by the end of the national silage harvest.

That figure allows room for an increase in the current price of fuel by €100 per 1,000 litres, to €600, in the coming weeks.

Such a saving is a timely boost for contractors given that many are now reporting cash-flow difficulties as a result of Covid-19 and increasing debts owed by farmers.

Carbon taxes

In the background, however there is the nagging worry of an increase in carbon tax on diesel that is due to come on-stream this week.

A sense of nervousness exists among machinery people about the incoming Government and the real and present danger of more aggressive carbon tax policy being implemented in the coming years.

We will almost certainly see further carbon tax additions between now and 2025 if, as looks likely, the Greens get into bed with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

The increase in carbon tax this week of €6 per tonne was first announced in last October’s Budget, but deferred until now.

It is hard not to get the sense that this tax increase has the potential to come in under the radar in the midst of current lower fuel prices.

But let’s be clear: these lower prices will not last forever.

The bottom-line estimates from the FCI indicate the €6/t carbon tax increase works out at €15/1,000 litres of fuel plus VAT.

Underpinning unrest on this matter is the fact that contractors feel they are being treated unfairly by comparison to farmers, who are allowed a carbon tax rebate on their purchases of agricultural diesel as a write-off against their annual tax bills.

The unknowns

The main question now is: how long will the low fuel prices last?

Who knows, but market analysts who know far more than the rest of us about these things say that so long as we have Covid-19 uncertainty and the Russians and Saudis continue to bicker, oil prices will not be rallying substantially over the summer months.

The other big question machinery people are asking is just how much ground will be ceded to the Greens as a price for their 12 seats in government, and what will that mean in terms of future carbon tax commitments?

We will watch with interest.

Online Editors