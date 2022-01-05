Deere to Bring Fully Autonomous Tractor to Market This Year

A fully autonomous tractor is debuted during a John Deere live-streamed event at the CES 2022 trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Photographer: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg

Self-driving vehicles are moving off the roads and onto the fields.

Deere & Co., the largest farm equipment manufacturer in the world, unveiled a fully autonomous tractor on Tuesday, propelling it past rivals in the tech space.

The company introduced the technology on its iconic 8 series tractor, which it says can be controlled from farmers' mobile phones. Humans will need to transport the machine to a field and configure it for an autonomous run, but then they can let the tractor plant seeds, spray nutrients and harvest crops down to one inch of accuracy without touching a steering wheel, the company said.

The autonomous tractor has six pairs of stereo cameras, which enables 360-degree obstacle detection and the calculation of distance. Images captured by the cameras are passed through a deep neural network that classifies each pixel in approximately 100 milliseconds and determines if the machine continues to move or stops, depending on if an obstacle is detected. The autonomous tractor is also continuously checking its position relative to a geofence, ensuring it is operating where it is supposed to, and is accurate to within less than 1 inch.

To use the autonomous tractor, farmers only need to transport the machine to a field and configure it for autonomous operation. Using John Deere Operations Center Mobile, they can swipe from left to right to start the machine. While the machine is working, the farmer can leave the field to focus on other tasks while monitoring the machine’s status from their mobile device.

The announcement, made at CES 2022, thrusts Moline, Illinois-based Deere further into so-called precision agriculture -- a key way for farmers to improve harvests without using more labor. The autonomous tractor will be available for purchase later this year.

"Without this self-driving technology, farming is incredibly exhausting mentally and physically," Jahmy Hindman, Deere's chief technology officer, said during a CES presentation in Las Vegas. "You'll find some of the most advanced robotic machines are being used on the farm to feed the world."