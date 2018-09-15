Deere 9000 Series a cut above the rest

JOHN Deere has unveiled a new beast for the self-propelled forage harvester market in the form of the 9000 Series with the largest model touching 1,000 horsepower.

Following intensive DLG testing in high yielding maize fields in northern Italy and in Germany, John Deere have finally unwrapped the new 9000 Series of harvesters.

During these tests the new John Deere 9800 self-propelled forage harvester demonstrated significant increases in performance and efficiency and has received official DLG certification.

However, be prepared to dig deep to buy one as it will take over half a million euros to buy the largest 9900 model. As a guide, the basic 9700 model has a price tag attached of €462,000 without any optional extras.

In a nutshell, the key features of the four model 9000 Series include a new V12 Liebherr engine, new kernel processor and headers plus the latest precision farming technology, including the new HarvestLab 3000 constituent sensing system, with the focus very much on forage quality.

Using all the successful momentum from the previous 8000 Series, John Deere has carried this on into the new models; 9600 at 625hp; 9700 at 770hp; 9800 at 870hp and the 9900 at a massive 970hp.

The manufacturer claims its latest forage harvesting technology will increase customers productivity by ten per cent while at the same time consuming 10 per cent less fuel, compared to John Deere's current top-of-the-range machines.