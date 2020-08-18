Dairy expansion driving new tractor sales

The number of new tractors registered in the first seven months of the year fell by 9pc, according to the latest figures from the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

However, there was an 8pc increase in registrations last month compared to July 2019.

1,512 new tractors were registered since January; 1,216 used imports were registered to the end of July - a 36pc reduction on the same period last year. Cork has the most new registrations (215), followed by Wexford (103) and Tipperary (101), while Monaghan had the least at 10.

Gary Ryan, CEO of the FTMTA, said 90pc of the new tractors sold this year are over 100hp, with 30pc 150hp or greater.

"Judging by the horse power of the tractors being sold they are being bought by dairy farmers," he says. There were a lot of 110-120hp tractors bought, which would be a typical stockperson's tractor.

"Milk price is better than we feared it would be, and although the price of beef is nothing to write home about, it is still better than this time 12 months ago.

"April and May were still tough months, we are still down 9pc for the year, but it's working out a bit better than we would have thought."

