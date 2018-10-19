Cutting no corners - Tipp contractors proving why diversification is essential to stay in the game for the long haul

Favourite machine

Thomas Moloney credits the McHale HS2000 wrapper as being his favourite machine in the whole set up due to its reliability and longevity. Having a standalone baler offers the team flexibility for baling straw but also gives the option of added silage baling capacity in buy times of the season.

The team are open to switching baler brands again in the future, having previously run a McHale Fusion baler wrapper combination and recently had a demonstration model Kverneland Fast Bale baler. They keep an eye on the Farming Independent to see the latest developments in the machinery market. Balers are usually changed after six seasons and get a comprehensive overhaul and service every three seasons.

Mowing is looked after with a Pottinger ProGlide front mower and Alpha Motion rear mower combination that can knock up to 15 acres an hour in the right conditions. The front mower was bought new this year from Agriquip in Kilkenny and has made a good difference to mowing output.

A powerful and fresh looking 2016-registered New Holland T7185 is usually charged with mowing duties and is well up to the job, offering 185hp. There is no plan to invest in a butterfly mower combination at present as the existing setup is handling demand well.

The Moloneys like to support local machinery manufacturers when possible. They have just bought a new 2,500 gallon Abbey Machinery 7.5m Tri App slurry tanker from Abbey Retail in Nenagh. The Tri-App applicator is designed to apply slurry to the soil surface, thereby maximising available nitrogen and lowering ammonia emissions. Delivery of this machine is still pending so it will likely get its first true test in spring 2019.

Thomas Moloney explains the reason for the new addition: "We noticed that lot of farmers have invested in bigger storage tanks but have not updated their slurry tankers because they feel the contractor can spread and cover the ground faster."

Some of the New Holland tractors have been specially modified with railroad gear to accommodate tree work done for Irish Rail. Each tractor is fitted with a rail bogey similar to what you might see under a train. This allows the tractor to travel a railroad and cut hedges to ensure trains can pass smoothly. Not surprisingly, the specialised nature of this work means it can usually only be carried out at night time when trains aren't running. This sees the team working a lot of nights, often only starting at close to midnight, and tractors have also been fitted with extra lights. All drivers have to undergo a lot of training before they can do this specialised work, with some drivers having to do up to ten different training courses. The insurance costs are quite high and the machines have to be independently certified by a company in England.

The team own and run three McConnel flail hedge cutters and three Moffet saws as part of their tree and hedge cutting wing of the business. According to Thomas, last year a lot of farmers put off hedge cutting as ground got quite soft in the winter. As a consequence, there is a lot of work to get through this autumn with some customers having two years of woody growth to manage in hedge rows.

For tree surgery work, the team use an imposing looking heavy-duty tree shears they bought from an Austrian company. For these jobs the hydraulically driven shears is attached to the team's 18 tonne JCB excavator and is capable of handling tree stumps up to 16 inches in diameter.

Moloneys’ line-up

* 12 New Holland Tractors

* 3 Moffet saw hedgecutters

* 3 McConnel flail hedgecutters

* Various grassland equipment including mowers, balers, rakes, tedders and fertiliser spreaders

* Various slurry equipment including agitators, slurry tanks and trailing shoe equipment

* Various tree surgery equipment including woodchippers

* JCB excavator with various attachments such as mulcher heads and tree shears

* Dumptrailers and Lowloader

Thomas Moloney on...

Advice for young contractors

In terms of advice for budding young contractors of the future, Thomas Moloney thinks you could do a lot worse than spend some time abroad working with an established, reputable contractor to see how the game is played. He did it himself a few years ago, working with the Osters and Voss team in Germany, which is one of the biggest contracting outfits in Europe.

“The experience allowed me to bring home some ideas for our own operation; things like paying close attention to diesel, service and maintenance costs. That allows you to have the figures necessary to price a job accurately enough to make a profit but fairly enough to keep the customer happy.”

Don’t neglect the books

A lot of people think when they see a machine out working in the field that it is paying for itself, but the reality can be quite different. Thomas has learned that spending a day in the office can be as beneficial as a day in the field. Working out running costs, pricing jobs to make a fair profit and completing invoices for works done are essential book-keeping skills for any contractor.

A job diary is kept recording all work done on a daily basis, and this is then transferred to invoices on a client or job basis depending on the client’s requirements. “Racing around always trying to be out in the field isn’t much use if you aren’t actually keeping on top of the paperwork,” Thomas says.

“Sometimes a day spent in the office each week can be more profitable than two in the field.”

Getting paid for work

As farmers come under pressure with winter feed shortages, will it be difficult for contractors to get paid this winter?

“I don’t think it will in our particular situation but circumstances can vary,” says Thomas. “Most of our customers have been with us long term and we have a very good relationship with them. We don’t go looking for a lot of new work and we tend to know our customers very well. To run a business you have to charge a fair price for a fair job, our customers know that.”

Indo Farming