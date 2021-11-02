Cutting edge: the fence-tester that doubles as a pocket-knife

The Boundary Blade has ‘already established a firm market in South America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand’

The Boundary Blade, as used by this farmer, differs from regular fence-testers in a number of ways, according to designer Aidan Murphy

Aidan Murphy has hit the ground running with his new Agri-tech tool, Boundary Blade, which detects the voltage on electric fence wire.

“The idea came about as a result of an iPhone project I was working on, which led me to the idea of a pocket fence-tester app,” says Aidan, a software developer.

“After doing my research I realised that it just wasn’t possible to have such an app without an add-on or some other type of software.

“The next best thing to a phone that a farmer carries is a pocket-knife, so that’s where the idea was born.”

Aidan, originally from Co Armagh but living in Dublin, designed the Boundary Blade as a small, portable, hand-held device to check the current of an electric fence.

He says his product differs from regular fence-testers in a number of ways.

“Traditional testers are usually quite bulky and never seem to be at hand when the farmer needs them. They’re usually on the back of a tractor or stuck in a farm shed somewhere,” he says.

“The Boundary Blade is unique in a few ways: it’s compact, and it doubles as a pocket-knife, which is the number one tool for most farmers. It doesn’t require a grounding cable either.”

Aidan says his product is durable and effective.

“It features a steel blade with a bolt turner. The casing is TPU plastic and the unit features six bright LED indicators,” he says.

Made up of patch low-power components, it is powered by a small button battery, rather than the 9-volt battery required by most traditional fence-testers.

The Boundary Blade has 'already established a firm market in South America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand'

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Boundary Blade has ‘already established a firm market in South America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand’

Aidan says the production of his device, which sells for €29,99, has been made possible by the help of Enterprise Ireland. “Before the Boundary Blade went to production, it was an Innovation Award Finalist last year,” he says. “I was then awarded the Competitive Start Fund by Enterprise Ireland which allowed me to go to production.”

Aidan outsourced production to Forcefield Active Technology and has since entered a partnership deal with them. He hired a sales director, Paul Kenny, to look after all aspects of retail.

The initial target market was the Irish farming community who use electric fences to manage livestock on a pasture-based system.

However, since launching, Aidan has found that his product has global appeal.

“We have already established a firm market in South America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand,” he says.

“In South Africa, Boundary Blade has established itself as an essential tool for rapid response teams to carry for their checks on perimeter walls as part of patrol tasks.

Aidan Murphy with his device

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aidan Murphy with his device

“They use it to check voltage because of things like power inconsistency from the national grid or from tampering.

“Security is a priority for businesses and residents globally and there’s clearly an avenue in it for this product.”

Aidan recently partnered with New Zealand-based co-op Farmlands which supplies over 80 stores Down Under.

“Boundary Blade has proven to be hugely popular with farmers across New Zealand as well as Ireland. We hope to continue to expand our export base over the coming months too,” he says.

Already 30pc of Aidan’s products are exported around the world.

“We’re covering quite a few countries from Norway to New Zealand and the feedback has been fantastic,” he says.

Aidan hopes to gain High Potential Start-Up (HPSU) status shortly — with the help of Enterprise Ireland and private investment — which will aid in global distribution.

“Our plans are to continue to scale the business by working with distributors in each country,” he says.

“We also have a Version 2 of the product planned for release next year which we are very excited about. This will allow us to enter the Ag-tech space confidently with another dominant product. We have some very exciting developments in progress.”