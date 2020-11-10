Cutting costs with straw blowers

Storm Aiden heralded the abrupt arrival of winter this year with rain, winds, and falling temperatures all conspiring to hasten the housing of stock.

Thankfully, there is no scarcity of forage to feed them although straw supplies are stretched with a consequent hike in price.

It is this jump in price that has led to a busy sales season for straw blowers, which the manufacturers maintain can offer considerable savings compared to manual spreading of straw. Teagle suggests that savings can be be between 30-40pc.

For large users of straw, this may justify the purchase of a machine, but there are other factors which make them attractive to farmers, even if their cattle are kept on slats. That’s because they can be used to feed silage and chop straw prior to mixing in a diet feeder.

Not all straw blower machines are dual purpose, but those that are offer a quicker payback be it through savings on straw, manpower or time.

There are two basic designs, often referred to as drum and box type.

The drum models resemble oversized concrete mixers and are invariably mounted on a tractors rear linkage. They are usually aimed at the smaller farmer and are the cheaper option.

The box types are nearly all trailed and have a larger capacity, holding up to three round bales in the bigger versions.

Bale processors

The majority of models on the market conform to this pattern, but Teagle is one company that has specialised in bale utilisation and refers to its products as bale processors.

The company has gone one step further and considers straw blowing and straw chopping as two distinct tasks, offering the ability to produce a defined chop length on many machines in its Tomahawk range.

Whatever the type, the chopping principle is much the same. Once loaded into the machine the bale is fed forward into the chopping system. This can take the form of knives mounted on a horizontal rotor or on the blowing flywheel itself.

At each state of the process there is the scope for manufacturers to alter the detail in the interests of cost, efficiency or their engineering preferences.

Yet there are some basic features by which all may be compared. A power requirement of 70 -100hp is common to all, although larger, or weighted, tractors are preferable for the mounted drum type.

Before anything can be done with a bale it first needs placing in the chamber, to save involving another tractor most machines are self loading.

This is usually performed by powered tailgates that may be pushed under a bale, or crab like pincers that lift it into the drum. Kverneland have placed controls on the side of their trailed machines to facilitate easier loading from the ground.

Once loaded the drum type relies upon gravity to feed the bale into the knives mounted on the flywheel or turbine. Throughput is controlled by the speed at which the drum turns.

The box type has a chain and slat system moving the bale forward to engage with a rotor that cuts the material and feeds it into the blower.

On McHale machines, these three elements can be engaged separately allowing the flywheel to get up to speed before the knives are brought into action, followed by the moving bed.

Blockages

The company claims that this both reduces shock loading and blockages. A further aid to eliminating blockages is a small blade mounted where the material exits the flywheel.

On all the models that are designed for both silage and straw, a gearbox allows the flywheel speed to be adjusted to suit the material. Silage needs to be deposited on to the ground or into troughs, requiring less power, whereas straw is usually blown into pens or cubicles.

Chop length is not always a prime consideration but when straw is being used for feeding then it becomes more critical. Extra knives may be fitted to the Kverneland models to reduce straw size while Teagle provide a screen at the exit point, effectively turning the machines into mills rather than simple choppers.

Demo machines

The higher the speed, or the greater the diameter of the flywheel, the faster the airflow which will enable the material to be blown further. Paddles on the flywheel create the airflow, Teagle claims that with eight vanes fitted as standard to its blowing units, the straw may be distributed up to 22m to the right.

These are just three of the more popular brands which are available in Ireland. The choice of machine is highly dependent on how it will be used and all three companies suggest that operating a demo machine for a couple of days is the best way to decide

Indo Farming