Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 3 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Creating a last minute panic is a safety risk': Contractors demand slurry spreading extension

Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

 

Farm contractors are calling for planned and orderly extension of the farm animal slurry land-spreading dates beyond the current October 15 deadline for 2018 as well as the mineral fertilizer spreading dates beyond the current September 15 deadline.

The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI), the national association representing farm and forestry contractors in Ireland, has requested that the Minster for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, TD., give urgent and immediate attention to the need for consultation with the Ministers for Communications, Climate Change and the Environment, and Minister for Housing, Planning & Local Government on the issue.

FCI is requesting Minister Creed to put in place a temporary one month extension of the animal slurry land spreading date, to give a new closing date of November 15, 2018 and a temporary one month extension to the mineral fertilizer spreading date to October 15, 2018.

This will provide Farm Contractors with an opportunity, weather and ground conditions permitting, to complete land-spreading activities that for reasons outside of their control, have been curtailed during the last two months due to the exceptional dry weather conditions that Irish farmers and FCI members have experienced.

Richard White, FCI National Chairman said, “Postponing the decision to extend the slurry and fertilizer spreading deadline dates to the last minute will only increase the health and safety risks on farms in a year when we have already reported a very high national level of farm accidents and fatalities. Creating a last minute panic and an expectation that the slurry must be spread before the October 15 deadline, against the backdrop of more than 10 weeks of exceptionally dry weather conditions, can be considered to be tantamount to creating an additional and unnecessary health and safety risk on many farms.”

FCI is urging Minster Creed to put in place these very necessary land-spreading date extension concessions for this year, in order to alleviate further significant hardship for farmers. FCI believes that planned extension dates will allow our Farm Contractor members to complete their land-spreading operations, in safety and with due efficacy, on behalf of farming customers.

Also Read

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Machinery

New Fast Tractor Testing comes into force
Those attending Grass & Muck also saw Massey Ferguson mowers, rakes and tedders working in the demo areas.

High horsepower from Massey on show at Grass & Muck
Long days are running into each other for contractors and farmers alike.

High maintenance - key points for your silage mower
Stock photo

Eddie Cunningham: 'Potholes are so bad on Irish roads that people even say...
The Fendt Katana self-propelled forage harvester will be demonstrated at Gurteen

Cutting edge silage harvesting technology to be on show at Grass & Muck
There are no specific safety regulations use of quad bikes in Ireland. Stock picture

'When a quad bike falls on you, you choke with the weight of it'
Alternatives to diesel in farming are a long way off

Why diesel will continue to power farming despite the drive for zero-...


Top Stories

Environment Secretary Michael Gove speaking in the National Trust Theatre on the opening day of BBC Countryfile Live at Blenheim Palace near Woodstock, Oxfordshire. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Michael Gove “incredibly confident” of a Brexit deal and UK food supply
Corbally Farm is located on the outskirts of Castlepollard

Westmeath holding gets one bid
Stock Image

Farmers with highest payments are not the most productive - INHFA
FILE PHOTO: A French farmer harvests wheat in Sancourt, northern France, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Heatwave ravages European fields, sending wheat prices soaring
On average it cost €3,000 to €3,500 to build and kit your own well

Water quality major issue for dairy sector
The CEO of Amerenco Solar, John Mullins, has said the first of the company’s planned Cork solar farms could be operational by the end of next year

Scheme paves the way for Cork solar farms
Stunning Westmeath organic farm with top class cattle handling facilities makes €8,000/acre.

Land Prices: 'I am aware of 1,000 acres of tillage that's being turned to...