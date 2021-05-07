Contractors urged to ‘immediately sack’ drivers using smart phones behind the wheel

FCI is advising all contractors to use Bluetooth systems if mobile phone must be used while driving a machine. Picture credit; Damien Eagers 9/8/2020

Contractors have been urged to “immediately sack” any drivers found using smart phones to record work-related videos taken from the tractor seat for use on social media platforms, as concern mounts over the trend this silage-cutting season.

The Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) has called on all contractors to take “a zero tolerance approach” where drivers are found sharing “Tik Tok type” tractor motion videos on Facebook and other sites when working, warning that it is “a growing problem” mainly among younger tractor drivers in contractor fleets.

FCI said those partaking in such activity are "breaking the law, and putting their lives and the lives of other road users at risk” and that any driver engaging in such behaviour “is subject to three penalty points and may be forced to surrender their licence”.

Mike Moroney FCI CEO said in order to “prioritise safety” all contractors should use Bluetooth systems if it’s essential for them to use their mobile phone while driving a machine.

“Preventing the use of smart phones to create videos will be a significant management issue for many contractors during the 2021 silage season.

“Contractors as ‘team leaders’ need to sit down with their teams in a ‘toolbox talk’ before the silage harvest. They need to give clear guidance about what is acceptable and what is not in terms of safety and in particular the use of mobile phones.

“We are aware of videos being posted to various social media outlets which seem to portray contractor operations during silage harvesting as some form of ‘entertainment’.

“This behaviour undermines the seriousness and operational risks associated with the skill of using high output modern machinery in farm contracting operations. Silage harvesting is a serious business. It functions around high output machines that demand the full concentration of the drivers at all times.”

Stressing the need to fit hands-free kits to all tractors, the Mr Moroney frankly stated: “We are urging contractors to immediately sack any drivers found to be using their smart phones for recording and publishing work-related videos taken from the tractor seat, to social media outlets.

"This behaviour endangers themselves, other road users and is ultimately putting the future of the contracting business at huge risk, as well as adding significantly to insurance claims.

“There are a number of aspects to the problem. Some videos are merely portraying good operations, while others are showing lack of driving skills and safety awareness. Others are clearly highly dangerous and tempting fate in an absurd way. All are dangerous.

“FCI recommends a zero tolerance approach where drivers who behave in this way should be sacked from the contractor’s team with immediate effect.”

‘Management strategy’

Over the last week, the association has messaged more than 1,200 contractors on its database and through its WhatsApp groups and email system, to encourage them to take strong action in dealing with this problem.

Mr Moroney outlined that there are “new technology options” on the market to block the use of smart phones in tractor cabs and that FCI has worked with suppliers to establish “a practical blocking system” for contractor tractors in an effort to develop an affordable and seasonal-based solution.

“Make sure that you have an up-to-date safety statement that it is signed by all employees on the team.

“Some contractors have developed management strategies including fining drivers for video posting, while others retain smart phones in the yard and provide drivers with tractor two-way radios for effective and safer, team communications.

"All contractors must face the safety challenge by clear direction and team leadership accountability,” he concluded.