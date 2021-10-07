Contractors say changes to Green Diesel tax rate would raise costs by €170m

A financial and technical assessment of the actual costs to Irish farming’s competitiveness of a proposal to remove the Excise Duty differential between Green Diesel used in agriculture and White Diesel used in the transport sector is needed the Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) has said.

The Association’s said its research shows that the Farm & Forestry Contracting sector consumes upwards of 340 million litres of diesel annually, close to 62% of all diesel fuel consumed in Irish agriculture.

John Hughes, FCI National Chair says, “Adding more than 50 cent per litre to the current high green diesel prices, which have already increased by over 55% since 2020, will further increase the Carbon Tax component of the diesel price. This will push the diesel cost to Irish Farm and Forestry Contractors up by more than €170 million annually.

"Contractors have no alternative power sources to the diesel engine to power their machines and they will be forced to pass any significant fuel cost increases on to their farming clients in the form of substantial increases in Contractor Charges in 2022.”

There is simply no commercially available alternative to diesel powered tractors and harvesters to achieve the Government’s objective of de-carbonising the Irish economy,” said FCI National Chair John Hughes.

“Our FCI members are environmentally ambitious, they have made significant financial investments in new machinery using additional costing AdBlue technology to lower emissions from available diesel engine technology,” says FCI National Chair, John Hughes.

“There is no other non-diesel engine alternative commercially available in Ireland or indeed across the world, so now is not the time for this Government to use fuel taxation strategies to force Farm & Forestry Contractors and their farming clients into a corner where there is simply no way out,” he adds.”

“The Irish farming and food industry and the Irish economy will be the loser as will the national balance of payments if we are not able to sustainably produce food in a world competitive way,” says John Hughes.